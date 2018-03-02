Afternoon sports highlights

Virgil van Dijk had to ‘step up’ his game at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk says he had to “step up” his game when he joined Liverpool for £75m in January.

The former Celtic and Southampton centre-back, 26, scored on his debut at Anfield against Everton in the FA Cup.

However, Van Dijk says he has needed time to adapt to Jurgen Klopp’s high-tempo, pressing style of play.

I am getting used to how we play,” he told Football Focus. “The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to.”

The Netherlands international added: “Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning. ”

Democratic Republic of Congo striker joins Beijing Guoan

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Cedric Bakambu has signed for China’s Beijing Guoan in what is understood to be an African transfer record.

The Chinese Super League side has not released the sum paid for the 26-year-old, but sources close to the player say it amounts to $90m (£65m).

This beats the $77m that Premier League side Arsenal paid for Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month.

Bakambu has signed for four years, the same sources say.

Neymar: Paris St-Germain’s injured forward to have surgery

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will have surgery on Saturday after fracturing a metatarsal and spraining an ankle during Sunday’s Ligue 1 victory over Marseille.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed the news to reporters, and said the 26-year-old will be out for up to three months.

He expects Neymar to be fit in time for the World Cup in June.

But the £200m world record signing will miss the rest of PSG’s season.

PSG coach Unai Emery initially said Neymar had a “small chance” of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, before Neymar’s father said he would be out for “six to eight weeks”.