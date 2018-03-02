Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Babu Owino loses parliamentary seat

The High Court has nullified the election of Babu Owino as Embakasi East member of Parliament. Justice Joseph Sergon in his ruling this morning said that Owino was not validly elected thus ordering a by-election. Owino has further been ordered to pay sh2.5 million to both the IEBC and the petioner Paul Mureithi.

Alshabaab kill police officers in Mandera

At least five police officers have died following an attack by Alshabaab Militants on two police camps in Fino, Mandera County. The militants targeted an administration police and a reservist camp in the 1 AM attack, and also destroyed a communications mast.

Court orders fresh hearing of Karua petition

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has been dealt a blow after the Appelate Court ordered a fresh hearing of Martha Karua’s petition against Waiguru’s election. The court ruled that the initial petition was thrown out without a fair hearing, and also set aside an order on Karua to pay sh10 million for costs.

Waiguru has, through her lawyers, said that she will appeal the appellate court’s decision at the Supreme Court.

Business highlights

ERC bars Ken Gen from direct power retailing

The Energy Regulatory Commission has blocked power producer Ken Gen’s bid to sell power directly to large firms, saying electricity distribution remains under Kenya Power’s mandate. The regulator has instructed Ken Gen to stick to power generation, saying “We don’t want a scenario where one single player would be doing everything – generating and at the same time selling to end users as this could present conflict of interest and hurt a segment of consumers.”

Africa50 eyes Kenya’s power sector

Africa50, a Morocco based fund agency of the Africa Development Bank, has set its sights on the Kenyan power production and transmission sector, seeking to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

The President on Thursday held talks with Africa50 executives sorrounding investment in health,manufacturing, agriculture and food security.

The discussions focused on enablers for the President’s Big Four of ensuring no Kenyan goes hungry, many more people have roofs over their heads, more jobs sparked by increased manufacturing and value addition, and affordable healthcare for all,” read a statement from State House, mentioning that the agency is looking to invest in sectors key to achieving the Big Four, such as infrastructure, and power generation and transmission.

Kilifi MCAs block state off Galana Kulalu

Kilifi County members of county assembly have passed a motion to bar the national government from making further investments in the Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme. Lands and agriculture officials have by the motion been directed to put measures in place to stop farming activities at the sh7.29 billion scheme On the grounds of lack of consultation.

“The people ought to have been consulted before initiating the project which violated Section 114 of the County Governments Act, 2013 and part two of the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution,” said speaker Jimmy Kahindi.

Sports highlights

Virgil van Dijk had to ‘step up’ his game at Anfield

Virgil van Dijk says he had to “step up” his game when he joined Liverpool for £75m in January.

The former Celtic and Southampton centre-back, 26, scored on his debut at Anfield against Everton in the FA Cup.

However, Van Dijk says he has needed time to adapt to Jurgen Klopp’s high-tempo, pressing style of play.

I am getting used to how we play,” he told Football Focus. “The intensity of our game is a lot higher than what I was used to.”

The Netherlands international added: “Every day here is tough. We work very hard, run a lot and there is a big difference. I needed to step up my game, especially in the beginning. ”

Democratic Republic of Congo striker joins Beijing Guoan

Democratic Republic of Congo striker Cedric Bakambu has signed for China’s Beijing Guoan in what is understood to be an African transfer record.

The Chinese Super League side has not released the sum paid for the 26-year-old, but sources close to the player say it amounts to $90m (£65m).

This beats the $77m that Premier League side Arsenal paid for Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month.

Bakambu has signed for four years, the same sources say.

Neymar: Paris St-Germain’s injured forward to have surgery

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar will have surgery on Saturday after fracturing a metatarsal and spraining an ankle during Sunday’s Ligue 1 victory over Marseille.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed the news to reporters, and said the 26-year-old will be out for up to three months.

He expects Neymar to be fit in time for the World Cup in June.

But the £200m world record signing will miss the rest of PSG’s season.

PSG coach Unai Emery initially said Neymar had a “small chance” of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, before Neymar’s father said he would be out for “six to eight weeks”.