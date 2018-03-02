Afternoon business highlights

ERC bars Ken Gen from direct power retailing

The Energy Regulatory Commission has blocked power producer Ken Gen’s bid to sell power directly to large firms, saying electricity distribution remains under Kenya Power’s mandate. The regulator has instructed Ken Gen to stick to power generation, saying “We don’t want a scenario where one single player would be doing everything – generating and at the same time selling to end users as this could present conflict of interest and hurt a segment of consumers.”

Africa50 eyes Kenya’s power sector

Africa50, a Morocco based fund agency of the Africa Development Bank, has set its sights on the Kenyan power production and transmission sector, seeking to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda.

The President on Thursday held talks with Africa50 executives sorrounding investment in health,manufacturing, agriculture and food security.

The discussions focused on enablers for the President’s Big Four of ensuring no Kenyan goes hungry, many more people have roofs over their heads, more jobs sparked by increased manufacturing and value addition, and affordable healthcare for all,” read a statement from State House, mentioning that the agency is looking to invest in sectors key to achieving the Big Four, such as infrastructure, and power generation and transmission.

Kilifi MCAs block state off Galana Kulalu

Kilifi County members of county assembly have passed a motion to bar the national government from making further investments in the Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme. Lands and agriculture officials have by the motion been directed to put measures in place to stop farming activities at the sh7.29 billion scheme On the grounds of lack of consultation.

“The people ought to have been consulted before initiating the project which violated Section 114 of the County Governments Act, 2013 and part two of the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution,” said speaker Jimmy Kahindi.