Sports highlights – March 1, 2018

Gor Mahia moves up in KPL following draw with Tusker FC

Gor Mahia was held to a 0-0 draw by Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday. Guikan had the goalmouth at his mercy from four yards out with 15 minutes left on the clock but somehow failed to hit the target slamming the ball into the crossbar when it was harder to miss than score. The result sees K’Ogalo move to 10 points, same as Mathare United who have however, scored fewer goals compared to the record 16-time KPL champions.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar to have surgery on injured foot

Neymar will undergo surgery on his injured foot in Brazil at the end of the week. The Paris Saint-Germain forward cracked the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and hurt his ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille. The Brazil international was stretchered off in tears following a challenge from Bouna Sarr.

Man City tell Raheem Sterling to wait until end of season for talks over new contract

England Winger Raheem Sterling has been told to wait until the end of the season before starting talks over a new Manchester City contract. The 23 year old has been in sensational form this season as City hurtle towards another Premier League title. He still has nearly three-years left on his deal, which runs out in 2020. But he wants a huge boost to his wages to make him one of City’s top earners alongside Kevin De Bruyne.