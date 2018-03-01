Newspaper summaries – March 1, 2018

Daily Nation

Counties claim ‘ownership’ of Nyahururu town

Present-day Nyahururu town was formerly known as Thomson’s Falls. The town sprouted when the colonial railway line connected Nairobi to Laikipia region in the late 1920s. Initially, little was known of the town, which is now at the centre of a battle between two counties – Laikipia and Nyandarua. Shops were opened, especially by Indians who were frequent visitors to the Thomson’s Falls. Years later, Nyahururu became a big town. At the advent of devolution, the town acquired new significance because, by then, it had grown.

Poor funding strikes Uhuru’s Big Four agenda – MPs

The Treasury has not provided adequate funds for the achievement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, MPs who have been scrutinising the Executive’s planned budget for the coming financial year have said. Members of the Budget and Appropriation Committee have also pointed out that the Big Four agenda is not well-articulated in the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) and the focus appears to be on targets and outputs without a clear strategy on how the economy will get there.

Jubilee disowns Bill seeking to reduce president’s powers

The Jubilee Party parliamentary leadership has disowned a proposed Bill that seeks to create a powerful prime minister’s office while reducing the powers of the president. Jubilee has rejected the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill and its sponsor, Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket, and cautioned the media to desist from linking the party to it. National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale clarified that Mr Kamket is a Kanu MP and declared that the Bill, which proposes to create a parliamentary system of government, has not been sponsored by the Jubilee Party.

MPs, teachers and pupils winners in 2018 budget

Lawmakers have awarded themselves an additional Sh4.2 billion in the revised budget. The money is about half the amount allocated to recruit thousands of new teachers. The Government has earmarked Sh8.6 billion for recruitment of new teachers. It has set aside another Sh2 billion to purchase laptops for primary school beginners. To cushion families, Parliament has also allocated over Sh2 billion to distribute liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.

Judges hand down more lifelines, punishments from polls

Mandera Governor Ali Roba, and Nyamira’s John Nyagarama were among leaders given a new lease of life after courts dismissed petitions filed against them Others who heaved a sigh of relief after yesterday’s rulings are Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi, Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and James Lusweti (Kabuchai). Senator Michael Mbito also had reason to celebrate after a petition filed by his predecessor, Henry Ndiema, was thrown out by an Eldoret court on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Kalonzo urges Governor Ngilu not to give up in charcoal fight

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu to enforce charcoal and sand harvesting ban in the county without hesitation or fear. Kalonzo said increased deforestation and environmental degradation must be fought with all available means and told Ngilu never be intimidated or cowed by anti-crusaders. The NASA co-principal who spoke during the fifth graduation ceremony at South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) in Kitui County on Tuesday said the wanton destruction of the environment must be wiped out without allowing political inclinations interfering with the fight.

Raila to Ruto: ‘I was right on Mau recovery’

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has spoken out about the environmental crisis in the country and the fight for Mau Forest that cost him politically. He described the ravaging drought as symptomatic of Kenyan politics, which “is terribly wrong”. Recalling how he was viciously fought for spearheading the conservation of the Mau Forest, the country’s largest water tower, Raila regretted that policy was sacrificed at the altar of politics, putting the future of Kenyans in jeopardy.

Review cap on interest rates, warns House panel

The Budget and Appropriation Committee of the National Assembly has recommended the interest rate capping law be reviewed and modified. In a report tabled in Parliament, the committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa noted the law has affected the monetary policy. MPs in July last year passed the Bill capping the interest rates at four per cent above the indicative Central Bank Rate. The Bill, sponsored by Kiambu MP Jude Njomo, also pegs the minimum interest rate payable on deposits held in interest earning account at 70 per cent of the CBR.

Exports Promo Council dodges queries over Sh45m expo cash

The Export Promotion Council is on the spot over Sh45 million extravagant expenditure during last year’s expo in Astana, Kazakhstan. The council spent Sh152 million to finance the June 10-September 10 expo that turned into a disaster after only one Kenyan exhibitor participated. A delegation of more than 10 EPC staff attended. Documentary evidence shows that Sh18 million was spent on track suits, Sh14 million on event mobilisation, Sh12 million on a market survey, Sh1 million on press conferences and Sh150,000 on Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Boda Boda operators hold protest over CBD ban

Boda Boda operators in Nairobi County held demonstrations Wednesday over the decision to ban them from operating within the city centre. The protest comes amid an ongoing crackdown on hawkers and boda boda riders in the Nairobi central business district (CBD) by the county Inspectorate Department officers in collaboration with the police. The clampdown, which is on its sixth day, is set to continue through the first week of March. The operators camped outside the office of Governor Mike Sonko waiting to present a written petition while wielding placards and honking sirens demanding that they be addressed by the county boss, who is is said to still be out of the country.

KenGen barred from retail power market

Power producer KenGen’s bid to sell electricity directly to large customers has met strong headwinds after the energy sector regulator said the State-owned firm cannot enter the retail market as it would amount to a conflict of interest. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which must approve any such moves, on Wednesday said electricity distribution would remain Kenya Power’s mandate while KenGen will stick to generation and related activities.

Customer fraud is new threat to Kenyan firms

Client-driven fraud has risen to rank among the leading threats to the modern corporation, according to a newly-released global economic crimes report. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says in the report that up to 37 per cent of Kenyan firms suffered client-led fraud in the past couple of years, placing customers among the biggest economic threats to business. PwC says financial services have been the biggest victims of customer fraud with incidence rates of 65 per cent for banks and 71 per cent for insurers.