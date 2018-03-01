News headlines

Former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi survives aircraft crash

A light aircraft carrying former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi, her daughter-in-law and being piloted by her son crashed while taking off at Nyaribo airstrip on Wednesday. The MP and the pilot, Gichuki Mathenge, escaped unhurt while the daughter-in-law suffered slight injuries on her forehead and right arm. The mishap occurred when the aircraft was taking off but the engine failed. The aircraft hit the fence surrounding the airstrip and landed in an adjacent field.

Jubilee is not behind the Bill to create a Prime Minister’s post, Duale insists

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has refuted reports appearing in a section of the media, linking the Jubilee Party to a constitutional amendment Bill seeking to establish a single seven-year ceremonial presidency and Executive Prime Minister’s post. In a statement, Duale clarified Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket who has sponsored the Bill is a member of Kenya African National Union Party (KANU), adding that the proposal is not a Jubilee Party-sponsored Bill.

Court dismisses petition against Machakos MP Victor Munyaka

The Machakos High Court has upheld the election of Jubilee Party’s only MP in the county. In the case against lawmaker Victor Munyaka, the court dismissed allegations of voter bribery, use of public resources to campaign and violence by the MP’s supporters during the vote on August 8, 2017. Petitioner Albanus Mutisya had also alleged that Munyaka, who is Machakos Town MP, was declared bankrupt and that this meant he couldn’t vie. Other allegations were that the petitioner’s agents were blocked from signing election forms and that the IEBC did not stamp some of them.

Business highlights

Inflation dips slightly to 4.46% in Feb

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation dipped slightly to 4.46 pct in February, the statistics office said on Wednesday, down from 4.83 percent in January. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement that between January and February 2018, food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 2.2%, which was higher than the 1.69% recorded between December and January. This was mainly due to increases in prices of some foodstuffs as a result of drought conditions currently being experienced in some parts of the country.

Likoni cable car project delayed

The Ksh5.8 billion Likoni Cable car express project has been postponed from next month to May because of undisclosed delays at the Treasury and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will serve 300,000 locals who cross the channel every day. The project will kick off with 22 cable cars which will carry 38 passengers per cabin, 11,000 commuters per hour in both directions, and have a capacity to transport more than 180,000 commuters per day.

Government losing Ksh7 billion a year to poor cigarette tax system, lobby says

The International Institute for Legislative Affairs, a Nairobi-based legal think tank, says the current system for taxing cigarettes should be replaced with an easier plan. The Think tank has called for a system where all types of cigarettes are taxed equally. The lobby said the system has created many loopholes and the government was losing Ksh7 billion every year in potential taxes.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia moves up in KPL following draw with Tusker FC

Gor Mahia was held to a 0-0 draw by Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday. Guikan had the goalmouth at his mercy from four yards out with 15 minutes left on the clock but somehow failed to hit the target slamming the ball into the crossbar when it was harder to miss than score. The result sees K’Ogalo move to 10 points, same as Mathare United who have however, scored fewer goals compared to the record 16-time KPL champions.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar to have surgery on injured foot

Neymar will undergo surgery on his injured foot in Brazil at the end of the week. The Paris Saint-Germain forward cracked the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and hurt his ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille. The Brazil international was stretchered off in tears following a challenge from Bouna Sarr.

Man City tell Raheem Sterling to wait until end of season for talks over new contract

England Winger Raheem Sterling has been told to wait until the end of the season before starting talks over a new Manchester City contract. The 23 year old has been in sensational form this season as City hurtle towards another Premier League title. He still has nearly three-years left on his deal, which runs out in 2020. But he wants a huge boost to his wages to make him one of City’s top earners alongside Kevin De Bruyne.