Evening news headlines

News highlights

Peter Munya defends Charles Nyachae’s appointment to regional court

The government has denied reports that due process was not followed in the appointment of former Constitutional Implementation Committee Chairperson, Charles Nyachae, to a regional court. According to Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) and Northern Corridor Development, Peter Munya, Nyachae’s appointment as a judge of East African Court of Justice was primarily the prerogative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and thus the input of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was not needed. Speaking earlier today, he explained that the JSC manages, appoints, and oversees judges working in the Republic of Kenya, adding that they have no role in international relations.

Enviromentalists protest SGR’s passage through Nairobi National Park

Environmentalists today gathered at Uhuru Park to protest the passage of the Standard Gauge Railway through the Nairobi National Park. Environmentalist David Mascall pointed out that the Southern bypass had already eaten into the park and warned that if the trend persists, Kenya would lose an important part of its historic heritage in a few years’ time.

MPs beg for money to fund Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda

A section of MPs has raised concerns over implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. The Budget and Appropriation Committee led by Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah says the implementation framework of the Big Four agenda is not well articulated. According to the Committee, the agenda has not yet been provided with adequate resources. In their Budget Policy Statement and Debt Management Strategy for the 2018 -2019 and the medium term report, the committee says there lacks a clear strategy and accountability framework on how resources will be allocated to the Big Four agenda.

Business highlights

ICT boss sells stake in Bitpesa

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has offloaded his stake in the Bitcoin remittance firm Bitpesa. The ICT boss was initially a minority shareholder in BitPesa, a three-year old startup that provides cash-transfer services using the virtual currency – at least until December last year. Mucheru stated on Wednesday that he had made ten times the amount he had initially invested.

Renault has no immediate plans to set up Kenya assembly plant, vehicle maker affirms

Since its return to Kenya, Renault has invested Ksh1.8 billion and has so far sold 254 new vehicles. The vehicle maker is in talks with partners and is set to disclose the details of an assembly line pact which is a long-term plan to enable Kenyans to buy cheaper Renault brands, according to Renault Country Brand Manager Jonathan Santos. As such, Renault Kenya has said it has no immediate plans to assemble its cars in Kenya, four years after it re-entered the local market. The French carmaker, which launched its Renault Koleos brand in Nairobi on Tuesday, says no timelines have been set yet for local assembly.

Cement production plummets following reduced real estate sector activity

Cement production fell in 2017, signaling a slowdown in real estate sector growth following a tough economic environment. Cement output, a key indicator of performance in the building and construction sector, reduced by 8.2% or more than 550,000 metric tonnes for the year ending December 2017. Latest provisional data collated by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows about 6.16 million metric tonnes of cement were produced. Cement consumption also declined by 8.12% to 6.30 million tonnes, signaling reduced activity in the sector.

Sports highlights

PSG Forward Neymar may be out for three months following foot surgery

Neymar’s recovery from surgery could take up to three months, according to the Brazil team doctor. The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward has arrived in Rio de Janeiro ahead of an operation on his fractured foot, which will keep him out of the Champions League second-leg tie against Real Madrid. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar arrived with Neymar and said the recovery period will be around two and a half to three months.

Midfielder Emre Can targets second-place finish for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can accepts it will be difficult to catch Manchester City but believes they can end the season as runners-up in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team are third in the table, 15 points behind runaway leaders City, and the focus now is to secure one of the Champions League places.

Mansfield Town appoint former Swindon Manager as boss

Mansfield Town have appointed David Flitcroft as their new manager following his departure from Swindon. Flitcroft, 44, succeeds Steve Evans, who resigned on Tuesday before being appointed manager at League One club Peterborough United. Ben Futcher also arrives at Field Mill from Swindon as assistant manager. The Stags are currently fifth in League Two, two points off the automatic promotion places with 12 games remaining in the season.