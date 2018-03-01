Business highlights – March 1, 2018

Inflation dips slightly to 4.46% in Feb

Kenya’s year-on-year inflation dipped slightly to 4.46% in February, the statistics office said on Wednesday, down from 4.83%in January. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement that between January and February 2018, food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 2.2%, which was higher than the 1.69% recorded between December and January. This was mainly due to increases in prices of some foodstuffs as a result of drought conditions currently being experienced in some parts of the country.

Likoni cable car project delayed

The Ksh5.8 billion Likoni Cable car express project has been postponed from next month to May because of undisclosed delays at the Treasury and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will serve 300,000 locals who cross the channel every day. The project will kick off with 22 cable cars which will carry 38 passengers per cabin, 11,000 commuters per hour in both directions, and have a capacity to transport more than 180,000 commuters per day.

Government losing Ksh7 billion a year to poor cigarette tax system, lobby says

The International Institute for Legislative Affairs, a Nairobi-based legal think tank, says the current system for taxing cigarettes should be replaced with an easier plan. The Think tank has called for a system where all types of cigarettes are taxed equally. The lobby said the system has created many loopholes and the government was losing Ksh7 billion every year in potential taxes.