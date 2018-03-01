Afternoon sports highlights – March 1, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated over Video Assistant Referee confusion in Tottenham, Rochdale clash
Mauricio Pochettino says the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confusion in the first half of Tottenham’s 6-1 FA Cup win over Rochdale was “embarrassing” and fears it could kill emotion in the game. Several incidents, both going in favour and against Pochettino’s side, dominated the first half at Wembley, with referee Paul Tierney and VAR Graham Scott at Stockley Park regularly called into action on a busy night for officials. Spurs had a goal disallowed, a penalty awarded, and a penalty controversially disallowed through the use of VAR, with five additional minutes in stoppage time, and Pochettino is concerned the bizarre circumstances and confusion could kill the spontaneity and emotion in the game.
Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel signs new two-year contract
Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, one of three players to survive the plane crash that killed the majority of the team in 2016, has signed a new two-year contract with Brazilian club.Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian club travelled to Colombia for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Ruschel, 28. made his comeback nine months after the crash in a friendly against Barcelona in August 2017.
AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final
AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.
You might also like
Newspaper summaries – February 8, 2018
Daily Nation Maraga defends Judiciary, says court orders must be obeyed Chief Justice David Maraga has strongly defended the Judiciary, saying that court orders must be obeyed by all. In
7 unusual design ideas that work
Sometimes design inspiration could come from the strangest places and the strangest items. You might have some of these things lying around the house and they could be repurposed for
Why Waiguru opted out of Nairobi gubernatorial race
Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has revealed why she abandoned her quest to be Nairobi Governor and instead shifted to her Kirinyaga backyard. Waiguru said her colleagues in the
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!