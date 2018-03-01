Afternoon sports highlights – March 1, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated over Video Assistant Referee confusion in Tottenham, Rochdale clash

Mauricio Pochettino says the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confusion in the first half of Tottenham’s 6-1 FA Cup win over Rochdale was “embarrassing” and fears it could kill emotion in the game. Several incidents, both going in favour and against Pochettino’s side, dominated the first half at Wembley, with referee Paul Tierney and VAR Graham Scott at Stockley Park regularly called into action on a busy night for officials. Spurs had a goal disallowed, a penalty awarded, and a penalty controversially disallowed through the use of VAR, with five additional minutes in stoppage time, and Pochettino is concerned the bizarre circumstances and confusion could kill the spontaneity and emotion in the game.

Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel signs new two-year contract

Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, one of three players to survive the plane crash that killed the majority of the team in 2016, has signed a new two-year contract with Brazilian club.Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian club travelled to Colombia for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Ruschel, 28. made his comeback nine months after the crash in a friendly against Barcelona in August 2017.

AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final

AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.