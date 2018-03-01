Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Lecturers prepare to go on strike

A strike notice given by university dons and workers came into effect Thursday following failed negotiations over the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).The planned boycott by the University dons would be the first strike to be held this year, but the fourth to occur in a span of less than eight months that caused total paralysis in all the institutions of higher learning.According to the University Academic University Staff Union, the objective of the strike is to push for the completion and the implementation of the CBA.

High Court nullifies election of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter

The High Court in Eldoret has today nullified the election of Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter. The election was nullified after the Judge George Kanyi Kimondo found that his August 8, 2017 election was marred by irregularities. Nandi Hills constituents will therefore be going back to the polls to elect their MP.

MPs go on one week recess to attend post election seminar

The National Assembly is due to proceed on a one week recess to allow MPs attend the Post Election Seminar.Majority Leader Aden Duale is Thursday afternoon expected to seek the permission to alter the House calender so that it does not hold sittings from Friday until next Monday.The Post- Election Seminar whose guest speakers will be the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Justice Patrick Matibini and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Karimulla Akbar Khan, commences on Sunday, and runs up to Thursday in Mombasa County.

Business highlights

Former Youth Fund boss fined Ksh1 million for fraud

Juma Mwangala, a former CEO of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, has been found guilty of abuse of office for irregularly awarding a Ksh200 million tender. Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Felix Kombo said the prosecution had prove that Mwangala illegally awarded the tender to supply youths across the country with automated hatcheries and fined him Ksh1 million. He will serve six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Farmers set to receive subsidized fertilizer as government unloads consignments

Farmers are set to received subsidized fertiliser priced at Ksh1,500 a bag, the Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed . The National Cereals and Produce Board was selling the same bags at Ksh1,800 last season. Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri confirmed that the consignments have been dispatched to centres in maize growing zones countrywide ahead of the planting season that begins mid next month.

ICT Ministry prepares system to get rid of fake title deeds from lands registry

Kenya’s ICT Ministry Government is working on a blockchain database aimed at weeding out fake title deeds from the land registry. Known as the single source of truth (SSOT), the database will be the primary reference for all land transactions. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said SSOT would ride on blockchain technology.

Sports highlights

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated over Video Assistant Referee confusion in Tottenham, Rochdale clash

Mauricio Pochettino says the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confusion in the first half of Tottenham’s 6-1 FA Cup win over Rochdale was “embarrassing” and fears it could kill emotion in the game. Several incidents, both going in favour and against Pochettino’s side, dominated the first half at Wembley, with referee Paul Tierney and VAR Graham Scott at Stockley Park regularly called into action on a busy night for officials. Spurs had a goal disallowed, a penalty awarded, and a penalty controversially disallowed through the use of VAR, with five additional minutes in stoppage time, and Pochettino is concerned the bizarre circumstances and confusion could kill the spontaneity and emotion in the game.

Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel signs new two-year contract

Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, one of three players to survive the plane crash that killed the majority of the team in 2016, has signed a new two-year contract with Brazilian club.Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian club travelled to Colombia for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Ruschel, 28. made his comeback nine months after the crash in a friendly against Barcelona in August 2017.

AC Milan to face Juventus in cup final

AC Milan beat Lazio on penalties to set up a Coppa Italia final with holders Juventus.After two goalless legs and extra time, the game went to spot-kicks with Lazio defender Luis Felipe putting the crucial kick over the bar.Earlier, Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to wrap up a 2-0 aggregate victory and reach the final for a fourth consecutive season.