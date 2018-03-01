Afternoon business highlights – March 1, 2018

Former Youth Fund boss fined Ksh1 million for fraud

Juma Mwangala, a former CEO of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, has been found guilty of abuse of office for irregularly awarding a Ksh200 million tender. Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Felix Kombo said the prosecution had prove that Mwangala illegally awarded the tender to supply youths across the country with automated hatcheries and fined him Ksh1 million. He will serve six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Farmers set to receive subsidized fertilizer as government unloads consignments

Farmers are set to received subsidized fertiliser priced at Ksh1,500 a bag, the Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed . The National Cereals and Produce Board was selling the same bags at Ksh1,800 last season. Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri confirmed that the consignments have been dispatched to centres in maize growing zones countrywide ahead of the planting season that begins mid next month.

ICT Ministry prepares system to get rid of fake title deeds from lands registry

Kenya’s ICT Ministry Government is working on a blockchain database aimed at weeding out fake title deeds from the land registry. Known as the single source of truth (SSOT), the database will be the primary reference for all land transactions. ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said SSOT would ride on blockchain technology.