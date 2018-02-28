Sports highlights – February 28, 2018

Golf to be introduced to public schools
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the Ministries of Sports, Education and Interior to finalise the development of a curriculum that will see golf introduced to public schools.The President was speaking on Tuesday at State House when handed over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation team that will represent the country at the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Morocco.
Espanyol shock Real Madrid as Gerard Moreno scores single winning goal for home team
Gerard Moreno scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as Espanyol beat La Liga champions Real Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday.Real Madrid’s five-game winning run came to an end as Moreno’s fine finish from 15 yards flew past Keylor Navas, handing Espanyol their first win over Real in 22 attempts.Espanyol arguably had the better of the chances beforehand, going close on three occasions through Moreno, while Gareth Bale went close with a point-blank header early on in an otherwise poor game.
Swansea secure 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday
Second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer sent Swansea into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 replay win against Sheffield Wednesday.The original fixture ended in a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough ten days ago, and after another goalless 45 minutes, half-time substitute Ayew tapped home in the 55th minute.Swansea looked to be heading for the next round, and with ten minutes of normal time to play, Dyer made sure of it as he slotted the ball past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.
