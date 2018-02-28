Newspaper summaries – February 28, 2018

Daily Nation

1.6m candidates listed for 2018 KCSE, KCPE exams

Some 1.6 million candidates have registered for this year’s national examinations, whose deadline is Wednesday. Kenya National Examinations Council acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo said 964,119 candidates had enrolled for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and 631,750 for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Bid to bring powerful prime minister, weak president

Exactly seven-and-a-half years after the Constitution was promulgated, a former journalist-turned-politician yesterday became the first to test the will of Members of Parliament to alter the supreme law of the land.The unresolved issue on the political arena, and which was the bone of contention during the pre-2010 Bomas of Kenya talks, is whether the country should adopt a parliamentary or presidential system of governance, or a fusion of both.When it was promulgated on August 27, 2010, the feeling then was that some aspects of the Constitution would be changed later, and President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga promised to do just that.

Stop the road carnage, FIA boss pleads with Kenyans

International Automobile Federation President Jean Todt said the combined efforts of motoring organisations and the public will be essential in reclaiming the Safari Rally’s place as a World Rally Championship competition.Todt, who is also the United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy on road safety, implored Kenyans to end the senseless road carnage as part of the efforts to assure the world that Kenyan roads are safe.

The Standard

Story of JKIA security breach sparks a storm

A storm is brewing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following an exposé detailing a security gap linked to the recent award of a lucrative cargo slot. Senior Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) managers were said to be furious after the Sunday Standard revealed that Jetways Airlines — a local carrier — was running unchecked operations in its miraa exports to volatile Somalia. Last evening, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet led a group of top security officers to the JKIA to investigate the embarrassing breach that could trigger a downgrade of the airport’s Category 1 international status

Reforms: P1 teachers to be replaced with diploma holders

Teachers with certificate papers will undergo additional training to keep up with new education system. Certificate courses in teacher training colleges are set to be phased out as the new education curriculum requires tutors with higher skills. And primary school teachers with certificate qualifications will undergo additional training to improve their academic qualifications to keep up with the demands of the 2-6-6-3 system that is being implemented gradually to replace the 8-4-4 education system.

Three governors survive election petitions as losers fined heavily

Three county chiefs yesterday survived attempts to oust them from office after petitions challenging their election collapsed. Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), James Ongwae (Kisii) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) are now assured of another term in office. Others who survived are Majority Leader in Parliament and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and Kilgoris legislator Gideon Konchella.

The Star

Jubilee in new bid to create powerful PM

A radical Bill that would drastically diminish the powers of the President and create an executive Prime Minister is headed to Parliament.In what is likely to alter the country’s governance structure, the draft Bill sponsored by a Jubilee-affiliated MP wants the President to be a ceremonial Head of State and a symbol of national unity.The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to provide for a powerful Prime Minister who will be the head of government, assisted by two deputies.

US banker denies role in Anglo Leasing scandal

A former American banker who blew the whistle on a tax evasion scheme testified yesterday that his signature was forged in documents used by a firm linked to the Anglo Leasing scandal.Bradley Birkenfeld blew the whistle on tax evasion by American citizens through Swiss Bank UBS. His signature appeared on a supplier’s finance agreement and documents for direct procurement as Infotalent Limited managing director.Testifying from Malta through a video link, Birkenfeld said he has never been an employee or director of the firm.

House throws out petition to axe Maraga

Parliament has thrown out a petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga and his counterparts from the Judicial Service Commission.In his communication yesterday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said the petition filed by Adrian Kamotho could not be addressed by the House, and termed it “pedestrian and misplaced” Kamotho wanted Parliament to remove the seven-member JSC team chaired by Maraga for gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and incompetence.

Business Daily

Standards agency sounds warning to eateries over bottled water

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has issued a stern warning to hotels and event organisers serving their customers uncertified bottled water.The watchdog Tuesday said that it will take legal action against those found exposing the public to health hazards linked to drinking poor quality water.

Alternative packaging on show after plastic ban

Top executives of industrial packaging manufacturers are in Nairobi this week for an exclusive conference and exhibition whose focus is to develop new materials that will enable the industry to chart the way forward in the wake of the ban on plastic bags.In Kenya, finding alternatives to plastic packaging has become more urgent following fresh proposals to extend the ban to include plastic bottles.

Brookside urges coast farmers to milk more earnings

Dairy farmers in Taita Taveta County are looking at higher revenues after a major processor announced that it will partner with local groups and the local government to grow milk production.Brookside Dairy, which processes more than 45 per cent of all milk produced in the county, says it has also enhanced the operational capacity of the Wumingu cooling plant in Wundanyi to enable it cool 10,000 litres per day up from the current 7,000 litres.