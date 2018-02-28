News headlines

News highlights

National Assembly throws out petition seeking to unseat CJ David Maraga

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has thrown out a petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga and 6 others from the Judicial Service Commission. Muturi found the petition to be inadmissible, firstly for its inclusion of the Chief Justice. He also found Advocate Adrian Njenga’s petition to Parliament flawed on the grounds that the complaints raised failed to meet the exacting standards required to unseat the officials.

Airports Authority closes access to Jetways facility at the JKIA

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has temporarily closed air-side access to the Jetways facility at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The step was taken on Tuesday to allow investigations into claims of illegal and irregular activities in a premises operated by Jetways Aviation. “We in KAA take safety and security seriously and wish to assure the public that we take all the concerns with the importance they deserve,” Corporate Communications Manager Angela Tilitei said on Tuesday.

Devolution CS begins drive to mitigate effects of drought

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has stepped up efforts to mitigate the effects of a prolonged drought that has adversely affected many parts of the country. He said on Tuesday that no Kenyan will die of hunger because of drought. The CS was speaking when relief food was distributed to four of the most affected Counties; Tana River, Garissa, Isiolo and Kajiado.

Business highlights

Carrefour to take over former Uchumi space at Sarit Centre

Retail chain, Carrefour has announced plans to open its fifth Carrefour hypermarket in Kenya.The new hypermarket will be located on the ground floor of one of Kenya’s most strategic malls, Sarit Centre in Westlands.It will open its doors to customers in April 2018 and will initially operate using the partial selling area model, similar to what Carrefour has applied in its TRM and Junction stores.

75% of managers have experienced fraud in the last 2 years, PwC report reveals

Seventy-fice per cent (75%) of Kenyan firms have experienced at least one form of economic crime in the past two years.This is according to a Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey by PwC which also puts the global average at slightly below 50% and the African average of 62%. As many as 116 Board members and Senior Managers in large, medium and small organizations say Asset Misappropriation continues to be the most prevalent economic crime in Kenya and globally.

Kenyan millennials shaking up domestic tourism market

The Kenyan domestic travel market is incessantly making a visible mark, contributing 59% of domestic spending according to an analysis dubbed the Jumia Travel Kenya Hospitality Report 2017. A big percentage constituting the domestic travelers are the millennials. In its report “How Kenyan Millennials Travel”, Saffir – a travel destination marketing company – refers to this group as netizens who are less conservative, well educated, tech savvy and highly reliant on the mobile phone.

Sports highlights

Golf to be introduced to public schools

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the Ministries of Sports, Education and Interior to finalise the development of a curriculum that will see golf introduced to public schools.The President was speaking on Tuesday at State House when handed over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation team that will represent the country at the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Morocco.

Espanyol shock Real Madrid as Gerard Moreno scores single winning goal for home team

Gerard Moreno scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner as Espanyol beat La Liga champions Real Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday.Real Madrid’s five-game winning run came to an end as Moreno’s fine finish from 15 yards flew past Keylor Navas, handing Espanyol their first win over Real in 22 attempts.Espanyol arguably had the better of the chances beforehand, going close on three occasions through Moreno, while Gareth Bale went close with a point-blank header early on in an otherwise poor game.

Swansea secure 2-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer sent Swansea into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 replay win against Sheffield Wednesday.The original fixture ended in a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough ten days ago, and after another goalless 45 minutes, half-time substitute Ayew tapped home in the 55th minute.Swansea looked to be heading for the next round, and with ten minutes of normal time to play, Dyer made sure of it as he slotted the ball past Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.