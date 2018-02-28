Evening news headlines

News highlights

Heavy rainfall expected in March

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall between March 1 and March 3 even as the country is grappling with drought which has led to an acute water shortage and hunger. According to the weatherman, an increase in rainfall is expected in various parts of the country from Wednesday February 28. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue on March 2 over counties in the South Coast, Western, and Nyanza, Rift valley, Northern, Central including Nairobi and Southeastern lowlands. On Saturday March 3, counties in Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Central and Southeastern lowlands are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Suspected robbers gunned down in Parklands, Nairobi

Four suspected robbers were today shot dead in Parklands, Nairobi. The incident follows a botched robbery. Police said Flying Squad officers, who had been tipped off, tracked and killed the thugs and recovered weapons from the scene. Authorities noted that the suspects were targeting homes in the area.

Independent Policing Authority probes shooting of Meru University student

The Independent Policing Authority (IPOA) has dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to investigate the shooting of a Meru University student leader by police. Authorities shot and killed Evans Njoroge on February 27 at around 1 pm during demonstrations. IPOA Head of Communications Dennis Oketch said the organisation is investigating the the incident with a view of establishing circumstances of the shooting.

Business highlights

Unga Group posts Ksh733.1 million HY pre-tax profit

Unga Group has posted a turnover of Ksh11.08 billion for the HY ended December 2017 versus kSH10.25 billion a year ago‍​. The miller reported a profit before taxation of Ksh733.1 million versus Ksh191.5 million a year ago. Maize supply is expected to remain stable in the short run with shortages and consequent price increases are likely to be experienced in quarter four (Q4).

Kenya-Tanzania trade dispute talks to begin on Monday

Talks between Kenya and Tanzania on existing wrangles over cross-border trade will kick off in Arusha on Monday next week.Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) and Northern Corridor Development, Peter Munya, told a news conference on Wednesday that a technical team had already been constituted to engage with their Tanzanian counterparts.According to Munya, the team of experts will work on ironing out differences between the two countries that have often resulted in the confiscation and destruction of Kenyan products by Tanzanian authorities.

Energy Ministry to set up fund to stabilize power prices

Kenya’s Ministry of Energy will by June set up a fund meant to keep electricity prices stable and predictable.The establishment of the fund will coincide with long rains expected to fill up dams and raise hydropower output.The initiative will enable the energy regulator to pass half the benefits of lower hydropower prices to consumers during heavy rains and increase the fuel levy by a similar margin when there is drought or during power plant repairs.

Sports highlights

Arsene Wenger says his future is not the issue at Arsenal

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger says he is not worried about his future and is solely focused on Thursday’s match with Manchester City. Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and their below-par display prompted fresh speculation about Wenger’s position.

Juventus plan further talks with Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can

Juventus are planning more talks with the representatives of Liverpool’s Emre Can. The German midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been a Juventus transfer target since last summer. However, recent reports have linked Can with a return to Bayern Munich.

Peterborough United appoint Steve Evans as Manager

Steve Evans has been appointed as manager of Peterborough United after holding talks with the League One club. Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor left Mansfield Town on Tuesday after the club “reluctantly accepted” their resignations and Evans was in the stands for Peterborough’s 2-1 win over Walsall later that evening. The victory was Posh’s first in eight matches, ending a poor run of form that has seen them drop out of the play-off places and resulted in manager Grant McCann’s sacking on Sunday.