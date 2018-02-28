Business highlights – February 28, 2018

Carrefour to take over former Uchumi space at Sarit Centre

Retail chain, Carrefour has announced plans to open its fifth Carrefour hypermarket in Kenya.The new hypermarket will be located on the ground floor of one of Kenya’s most strategic malls, Sarit Centre in Westlands.It will open its doors to customers in April 2018 and will initially operate using the partial selling area model, similar to what Carrefour has applied in its TRM and Junction stores.

75% of managers have experienced fraud in the last 2 years, PwC report reveals

Seventy-fice per cent (75%) of Kenyan firms have experienced at least one form of economic crime in the past two years.This is according to a Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey by PwC which also puts the global average at slightly below 50% and the African average of 62%. As many as 116 Board members and Senior Managers in large, medium and small organizations say Asset Misappropriation continues to be the most prevalent economic crime in Kenya and globally.

Kenyan millennials shaking up domestic tourism market

The Kenyan domestic travel market is incessantly making a visible mark, contributing 59% of domestic spending according to an analysis dubbed the Jumia Travel Kenya Hospitality Report 2017. A big percentage constituting the domestic travelers are the millennials. In its report “How Kenyan Millennials Travel”, Saffir – a travel destination marketing company – refers to this group as netizens who are less conservative, well educated, tech savvy and highly reliant on the mobile phone.