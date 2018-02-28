Afternoon sports highlights – February 28, 2018

Manchester United bracing themselves for defeat in bid to keep Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford

Manchester United are bracing themselves for defeat in their attempts to keep Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Midfielder Fellaini, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season. And despite boss Jose Mourinho insisting a month ago that all parties were keen to reach an agreement United chiefs now fear their hopes are fading and they are increasingly resigned to Fellaini leaving on a free. Fellaini, currently sidelined with a knee injury for another month, won round many of his early critics after joining United in 2013 and proved his worth at Old Trafford and won’t be short of options if he moves on.

Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Wales Manager Ryan Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid despite speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League. Bale has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s team since returning from a calf injury in December, with Guillem Balague confirming last week that Real are open to selling him at the end of the season. Giggs travelled to Madrid to watch Real’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain last week. He admits the 28-year-old was disappointed not to start the game but insists he is happy with life in the Spanish capital.

Toby Alderweireld could miss Juventus second leg

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has cast doubt over Toby Alderweireld’s chances of facing Juventus in the Champions League next week. Spurs host the Serie A champions at Wembley Stadium next Wednesday with the last-16 tie level at 2-2 following the first leg in Turin earlier this month. Alderweireld, who remains in protracted talks over a new contract at Spurs, is yet to resume training after suffering a tweak in the same hamstring which kept him sidelined for four months this season.