Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Final batch of US boats arrives in Kenya to boost marine patrols

The final six of 10 boats provided through a Ksh500 million grant from the US Department of Defence have been delivered to the Kenya Navy in Mombasa. The 10 boats represent the largest US maritime security cooperation program in sub-Saharan Africa. The boats will reinforce the Kenya Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capability and support the Kenyan Blue Economy. The boats have an exceptional capacity to operate in the challenging equatorial maritime environment, while simultaneously being rugged enough to endure extended operations with minimal maintenance. They will bolster the Kenya Navy’s capability to deploy Kenyan Rangers and other quick reaction forces from the sea and to patrol and defend the more than 500km maritime border.

Petition challenging Mandera Governor Roba’s election dismissed

The High Court has upheld the election of Ali Roba as Mandera Governor stating that he was validly elected. While issuing the ruling, Justice Fred Ochieng ordered the petitioner Hassan Noor Hassan to pay costs amounting to not more than Sh10 million. Ochieng stated that Roba and his deputy were validly elected and indicated that the errors and malpractices highlighted by the petitioner were not sufficient to warrant nullification. He further stated that the results declared by the Returning Officer reflected the will of the people of Mandera County.

Rogue pharmacists selling sedatives to youths in Garissa arrested

A group of rogue pharmacists were arrested in Garissa during a sting operation in various pharmacies and miraa dens on Tuesday. Pharmacy and Poisons Board inspectors raided the dens where they confiscated drugs being sold to youths. Although the drugs are supposed to be sold on prescription, a majority of pharmacists were found breaking the requirement.

Business highlights

Troubled miller Mumias Sugar appeals for Ksh5 million in funding

Managers from troubled miller, Mumias Sugar Company have launched an appeal for Ksh5 billion for the mill to sustain itself in the face of cash flow troubles. Managing director Nahashon Aseka said the company requires Sh1.5 billion this financial year and a further Sh2 billion in the next financial year. He said the rest of the monies will be required in the preceding financial year.

Ndemo to head blockchain and artificial intelligence task force

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has named former ICT Permanent Secretary Dr. Bitange Ndemo to head a 10-member taskforce on blockchain and artificial intelligence. Mucheru says the task force has been mandated to publish a roadmap for distributed ledger and AI for the country for the next fifteen years with the primary objective of making Kenya a leader in job creation through the big four agenda. The Ndemo taskforce is, within the next three months, expected to make its recommendations on how the government can leverage on the emerging technologies in the next five years, with other key milestones in 2027 and 2032.

Cement maker EAPCC posts Ksh969.6 million loss

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has posted a net loss of Ksh969.6 million on lower revenues. The cement maker saw its revenues drop by Ksh660 million to Ksh3.06 billion, with management attributing this drop to the politics-driven slowdown of the economy last year. The firm’s cost of sales dropped by 5% to Ksh2.92 billion, but management says these expenses would have been even less were it not for an increase in price of coal and electricity.

Sports highlights

Manchester United bracing themselves for defeat in bid to keep Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford

Manchester United are bracing themselves for defeat in their attempts to keep Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Midfielder Fellaini, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season. And despite boss Jose Mourinho insisting a month ago that all parties were keen to reach an agreement United chiefs now fear their hopes are fading and they are increasingly resigned to Fellaini leaving on a free. Fellaini, currently sidelined with a knee injury for another month, won round many of his early critics after joining United in 2013 and proved his worth at Old Trafford and won’t be short of options if he moves on.

Bale is happy at Real Madrid, says Wales Manager Ryan Giggs

Wales manager Ryan Giggs insists Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid despite speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League. Bale has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s team since returning from a calf injury in December, with Guillem Balague confirming last week that Real are open to selling him at the end of the season. Giggs travelled to Madrid to watch Real’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain last week. He admits the 28-year-old was disappointed not to start the game but insists he is happy with life in the Spanish capital.

Toby Alderweireld could miss Juventus second leg

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has cast doubt over Toby Alderweireld’s chances of facing Juventus in the Champions League next week. Spurs host the Serie A champions at Wembley Stadium next Wednesday with the last-16 tie level at 2-2 following the first leg in Turin earlier this month. Alderweireld, who remains in protracted talks over a new contract at Spurs, is yet to resume training after suffering a tweak in the same hamstring which kept him sidelined for four months this season.