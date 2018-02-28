Afternoon business highlights – February 28, 2018

Troubled miller Mumias Sugar appeals for Ksh5 million in funding

Managers from troubled miller, Mumias Sugar Company have launched an appeal for Ksh5 billion for the mill to sustain itself in the face of cash flow troubles. Managing director Nahashon Aseka said the company requires Sh1.5 billion this financial year and a further Sh2 billion in the next financial year. He said the rest of the monies will be required in the preceding financial year.

Ndemo to head blockchain and artificial intelligence task force

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has named former ICT Permanent Secretary Dr. Bitange Ndemo to head a 10-member taskforce on blockchain and artificial intelligence. Mucheru says the task force has been mandated to publish a roadmap for distributed ledger and AI for the country for the next fifteen years with the primary objective of making Kenya a leader in job creation through the big four agenda. The Ndemo taskforce is, within the next three months, expected to make its recommendations on how the government can leverage on the emerging technologies in the next five years, with other key milestones in 2027 and 2032.

Cement maker EAPCC posts Ksh969.6 million loss

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) has posted a net loss of Ksh969.6 million on lower revenues. The cement maker saw its revenues drop by Ksh660 million to Ksh3.06 billion, with management attributing this drop to the politics-driven slowdown of the economy last year. The firm’s cost of sales dropped by 5% to Ksh2.92 billion, but management says these expenses would have been even less were it not for an increase in price of coal and electricity.