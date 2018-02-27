Westlands Primary School receives Ksh10.5 million

The Sarit Centre has gifted Ksh10,500,000 to Westlands Primary School following their recently ended Christmas Campaign in a bid to finance the building of the School’s dormitory. This comes after a report by IRIN showed that since the inception of free primary education, many schools are coping with a 100 percent or more increase in numbers while the amenities are still the same. Hence the Star reported that many public schools lack adequate infrastructure like classrooms, washrooms and the strain of the mass intake is expected to extend to accommodation facilities and teachers.

“We understand the responsibility of having good facilities in school is not only a government’s job but also the community’s. You can never go wrong in investing in a child by ensuring they are comfortable in their area of study, being that having a good studying environment enhances a student’s performance” Said Nitin Shah, Chief Operating Officer, The Sarit Centre.

The Sarit Centre finds delight in being involved in a number of Corporate Social Responsibility Projects in the country. However, for this project, The Sarit Centre partnered with its customers and the outlets at the mall. The money was collected over a period of approximately 7 weeks during one of their Christmas and Back to school promotions.

“We started this promotion on 1st December 2017 and finished on 31st of January 2018. Where during this period all loyalty card members – existing or newly enrolled members would participate in this CSR through their shopping – for all points collected during this period The Sarit Centre would donate Shs 10 for every hundred points collected and in the long run we are giving a total of Ksh 500,000 to the Westlands Primary school”, Said Nitin.

The Westlands Constituencey CDF donated Ksh10,000,000. The money that The Sarit Centre and Westlands CDF has given Westlands Primary School will be used or construction of dormitories at the school’s plans.

Researches have shown that previously, the cause of poor performances in schools is related to factors like poor infrastructure.

“We are grateful to have The Sarit Centre in our community. The money received is going to be of great help to the school being that the demand of good dormitories and other amenities has greatly increased. Our aim is to provide the best we can for our students’ comfort”, Said Fredrick Nyangala, the headteacher Westlands Primary School.

“It is very important we encourage one another to participate in developing the communities around us. This including the gig organizations that are based in the constituency. These students will drive Kenya and its economy in the future and need to be in conducive environments to enable them to study effectively,” Said Tim Wanyonyi, MP Westlands constituency

The Sarit Centre is one of the largest shopping malls in East Africa and was the first enclosed shopping mall in the country when it opened in 1983. It houses over 300,000 square feet of space occupied by a diversity of retail shops, offices, medical facilities, gym, cinemas and other utilities. The Sarit Expo Centre is a popular venue for local and international exhibitions as well as private functions and banquets. Over 20,000 visitors come to the Centre every day.

The Centre continues to be an integral part of Nairobi and is developing its Phase 3 that will double the size of the mall and bring an exciting and diverse choice of retail tenants, additional food outlets and restaurants, children’s’ play area with a new Cineplex and international state of the art gym. To cater for this, we are also building a parking silo that will have over 900 parking slots thereby more than doubling the parking facilities we currently have for our customers. We anticipate that we should open this phase by Christmas 2018 and hope that this will be yet another milestone in the history of The Sarit Centre and Westlands.