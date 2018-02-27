Sports highlights – February 27, 2018

Uhuru urges Kenyan team to vie for the World Cup as FIFA trophy lands in Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged national football team Harambee Stars to give a stab at qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, saying with the vast talent the country has, qualification is an achievable target. The Head of State was speaking on Monday evening as he hosted the FIFA World Cup trophy at State House Nairobi ahead of its two-day tour of the country.
Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere slams Carabao Cup final referee
Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere has taken to social media to criticise referee Craig Pawson’s performance in the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday with Gary Neville labelling the players “spineless” and “an absolute disgrace”. Wilshere said the team had to accept criticism but he chose to point the finger at the officials on his Instagram account.
Zinedine Zidane hopes Neymar returns quickly from injury
Zinedine Zidane says he is disappointed by the injury sustained by Neymar despite the news coming as a boost to Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar was stretchered off in tears during their 3-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to return in time for the second-leg of their last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes on March 6. Real Madrid will take a 3-1 first-leg lead to Paris next month as they aim to maintain their hopes of a third consecutive Champions League title and Zidane wants to see Neymar return in time for the fixture.
