Newspaper summaries – February 27, 2018

Daily Nation

MPs challenge State to show Eurobond I development projects

Opposition MPs have challenged the government to show Kenyans a list of development projects it did with the first Eurobond proceeds before subjecting the country to more loans. The lawmakers expressed fear that the continued borrowing Is not matched by economic development and will affect the country’s economy in the long run. National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said in the light of the borrowing of Sh202 billion by the government last week, it was clear that Jubilee was taking loans without a definite plan on how to spend the money.

Suspended priests want church charged with contempt of court

Three Anglican priests, who were suspended over allegations of engaging in homosexuality want the church to be held in contempt for failing to reinstate them into priesthood as directed by court. Pastors James Maigua, John Gachau and Paul Warui of Mt Kenya West diocese also want the officials working as the registered trustees of the ACK church to be committed to civil jail for failing to pay them Sh6.8 million as compensation.

Boda boda riders chase police, kill suspect

More than 300 boda boda riders from Murang’a County rode to Meru County on Monday where they arrested a suspected motorcycle thief, lynched him and beat up policemen. In a show of impunity, police officers, who had been attracted by hooting from the motorcycles and tried to rescue the suspect, were pelted with stones forcing them to flee. The officers tried lobbing teargas canisters and shooting in the air in vain. The riders smashed the police van’s windows injuring two officers. Journalists were also repulsed. After the police fled, the riders stoned the suspect to death and burnt him. They said police have turned a blind eye to the rampant theft cases and that is why they lynched the suspect.

The Standard

Police to hire 800 graduates to help in management

At least 800 graduates are expected to join police service in August in a move aimed at bolstering its management. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said yesterday the graduates would join the service in the rank of inspector. Matiang’i, who spoke at the General Service Unit Training College in Embakasi, said they had also stepped up the quality of training of officers to address challenges the service faces.

Sonko begins investigating millions Kidero spend on beautification of city

Members of the county assembly have started investigating how City Hall spent Sh48 million on a beautification exercise ahead of President Barack Obama’s and Pope Francis’s visit to Kenya in 2015. The Auditor General has revealed a Sh48 million overdraft in one of City Hall’s Co-operative Bank accounts. The county public accounts committee is seeking to establish the expenditure of the money that was not captured in the budget and shed light on exactly what was procured to inflate the bill to Sh48 million.

Medics abandon public hospitals in search of more degrees

The current shortage of doctors will continue until something is done to convince the medics to stay in public hospitals. Statistics indicate that 700 doctors deserted government-run facilities between January and December last year. As a result, Sh2 billion spent by the Government to train the medics went to waste just like that. The number of doctors leaving the public sector is slightly more than those graduating from the country’s medical schools every year. The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) says that up to 2,300 doctors left public hospitals between 2014 and 2016 for the private sector or to go abroad.

The Star

Baringo cops looking for illegal loggers, wood dealers

Residents of Baringo county have reported illegal loggers who are out to fell indigenous trees without licences. On Sunday, residents of Kamuser in Baringo North subcounty reported loggers who cut trees and sell posts, firewood and timber to unsuspecting clients. “I have reported the suspects to the county forest service. The arrests are yet to be made as some of the culprits claim they are licensed,” Bartolimo assistant chief Nicolas Bowen said yesterday. Loggers target red cider trees, which are outlawed and hardly licensed by the Kenyan government. They in turn sell the products to unsuspecting clients in Sibilo, Rondinin, Koindui and Kipcherere.

Now petitioner wants Maraga team removed

A strange petition seeking to remove all the seven members of the Judicial Service Commission, including Chief Justice David Maraga, was yesterday filed in Parliament. The petition asks Parliament to petition the President to set up a tribunal to investigate the commissioners. It comes just a fortnight after Jubilee Party, in a terse letter to Maraga by Secretary General Raphael Tuju, accused the Judiciary of bias, and a few days after the Jubilee-dominated Parliament approved four new nominees to the Judicial Service Commission.

Ruto is sure of Kikuyu vote in 2022, says Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said the Kikuyu community has made an irreversible decision to back DP William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi hinted that the search for Ruto’s running mate was on, but a decision would be made at the right time. Kuria said no one will go against the decision which he described a sure bet. Kuria said the Kikuyu community will not renege on the decision because Ruto has been steadfast in supporting Uhuru.

Business Daily

Arrest of Israel road firm CEOs shifts spotlight to Kenya

The arrest by Israeli authorities of former top officials of one the country’s largest construction groups for allegedly receiving bribes in Kenya in exchange for lucrative road contracts, has shifted the spotlight on procurement of mega State infrastructural projects. Investigators from the Israel Police last week detained for questioning four former senior managers at Shikun & Binui, on suspicion of having been involved in bribery of public officials in Kenya.

Packaging firms to showcase new products

Top executives of industrial packaging manufacturers are in Nairobi this week for an exclusive conference and exhibition whose focus is to develop new materials that will enable the industry to chart the way forward in the wake of the ban on plastic bags. In Kenya, finding alternatives to plastic packaging has become more urgent following fresh proposals to extend the ban to include plastic bottles. The ban on plastic packaging found strong support among environment ministers and experts during the recent United Nations Environment Assembly session in Nairobi that has since inspired South Africa, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Chile to follow suit.

EAC trade under threat from India and China

Cheaper imports from Asia, Europe and the US are eating into East Africa’s intra-regional trade, with Kenya — previously supplying 90 per cent of medicine in the EAC— losing out to India. According to the 2017 report on EAC’s competitiveness, India is exporting mainly heavy petroleum and medicine to the region while China is selling a wide range of manufactured goods including clothes and footwear, and telecommunications equipment. China, Japan, South Africa and India have taken up a higher market share in the region for iron and steel products than the EAC partner states put together.