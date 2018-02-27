News headlines

News highlights

Environment Ministry steps up efforts to crack down on illegal logging

Environment Ministry has stepped up its efforts to curb illegal logging. Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has formed a 15-member task force that he says will work tirelessly to protect Kenya’s forests. The task force will have 14 days to prepare a report on the forest sector as well as propose remedial measures aimed at reversing the destruction.

Government denies accusations of fueling conflict in South Sudan

The Government of Kenya has decried recent comments published in the international media attributed to Mr. Adama Dieng, the United Nations Special Advisor for Prevention of Genocide, alleging the country’s role in prolonging the conflict in South Sudan. Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry sytated that allegations by the senior UN official insinuating Kenya’s complicity in trafficking large quantities of weapons and ammunition into South Sudan, are “not only unfortunate and misguiding, but lack facts.” The Ministry stated that the situation in South Sudan “remains extremely complex and such unhelpful statements must be avoided at this critical time in pursuit of a credible and all-inclusive peace process.”

KNH kidnapper to be detained for three more days, Police say

Police have been allowed to continue holding the woman whole allegedly stole a three week old baby at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for three more days. Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot issued the directive on Monday following a request from Child Protection Unit police officer Florence Arama. Arama told the court that she needs the days to establish whether Ednah Kerubo had any role in the disappearance of another child at KNH in September 2015.

Business highlights

Kengen half-year profit drops to Ksh4 billion

Kengen’s half year profit has dropped from Ksh4.6 billion in 2016 to Ksh4 billion in the six months ending December 31st, 2017. The power generator at the same time saw an increase in revenue from Ksh17.7 billion to Ksh18.6 billion, an increase of 4.93%. The company’s profits were however impacted by increased expenses due to costs associated with maintaining existing and new power plants.

Timeless Women’s Conference in plan to create high impact enterprises

The Timeless Women’s Conference in Nairobi has opened today with delegates agreeing on the potential of High Impact enterprises in eliminating poverty in Africa. In a panel discussion, speakers have recommended four strategies that will assist in building growth enterprises including access to long-term capital, an enabling regulatory framework and enhancing corporate governance. UN-Habitat Chief Scientific Advisor for Africa Prof Oyeyinka Oyebanji, in addition, says that acquiring appropriate skills can take Africa to new heights.

New Bill to crack down on corruption in irrigation schemes

A proposed legislation on the establishment of the National Irrigation Development Authority (NIDA) will likely see irrigation schemes undergo periodic audits to rid them of financial and governance inconsistencies. The Irrigation Bill 2017 currently at committee stage in Parliament. It seeks to promote and regulate development and management of irrigation in Kenya. The Bill sponsored by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale provides for regulation of irrigation, which Kenya is banking on to cut overreliance on rain-fed agriculture.

Sports highlights

Uhuru urges Kenyan team to vie for the World Cup as trophy lands in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged national football team Harambee Stars to give a stab at qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, saying with the vast talent the country has, qualification is an achievable target. The Head of State was speaking on Monday evening as he hosted the FIFA World Cup trophy at State House Nairobi ahead of its two-day tour of the country.

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere slams Carabao Cup final referee

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere has taken to social media to criticise referee Craig Pawson’s performance in the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday with Gary Neville labelling the players “spineless” and “an absolute disgrace”. Wilshere said the team had to accept criticism but he chose to point the finger at the officials on his Instagram account.

Zinedine Zidane hopes Neymar returns quickly from injury

Zinedine Zidane says he is disappointed by the injury sustained by Neymar despite the news coming as a boost to Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar was stretchered off in tears during their 3-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday with an ankle injury and is unlikely to return in time for the second-leg of their last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes on March 6. Real Madrid will take a 3-1 first-leg lead to Paris next month as they aim to maintain their hopes of a third consecutive Champions League title and Zidane wants to see Neymar return in time for the fixture.