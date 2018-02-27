Evening news headlines

News highlights

Matiang’i launches manhunt for Wajir terrorists

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, who was on a tour of Wajir earlier today, has directed security officers to hunt down the killers in the February 16 Al Shabaab attack that left three teachers dead. Authorities are pursuing seven Al-Shabaab terrorists believed to have played a role in the attack. One suspect is already in custody. North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh said they will not relent until they weed out terror elements in the expansive county.

MP drafts Bill calling for one term Presidency

Tiaty Member of Parliament Kassait Kamket has drafted a Bill to amend the Constitution and create the position of Prime Minister, while proposing that the President have ceremonial powers – serving a single seven-year term. The Jubilee MP wants the Prime Minister to have executive powers and be the leader of government business. He says the proposed post is to be filled by an elected MP. On Wednesday, Kamket is expected to appear before the Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa to look into the implication of the proposal.

KNH kidnapper given time to change her plea

A woman who admitted abducting a two-week old baby from the Kenyatta National Hospital will plead afresh to the Friday. This follows the decision by Nairobi Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to put off the matter until Ednah Kemunto gets legal advice. Lawyer John Mwangi who was keenly following the proceedings offered to represent Kemunto pro-bono after she owned up to the charge of child stealing. Mwangi said he will need three days to talk to Kemunto and make her understand the legal process.

Business highlights

Sugar imports fall by 43%

Kenya’s sugar imports dropped by 43% in January following the presence of high volumes of the commodity that were shipped in during the duty-free window last year. A market report from the Sugar Directorate indicates the volume of sugar imported to the country dropped to 38,829 tonnes in January this year from 21,982 tonnes in the same month last year. The country imported over 900,000 tonnes of sugar between May and December last year as Kenya opened the duty-free window to allow traders to ship in the commodity outside the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

Uhuru says tech will play major role in implementing Big Four Agenda

Technology will be a major driver for delivering on the Big Four plan for growing the country’s economy, President Uhuru Kenyatta has. Speaking when he delivered a speech at a symposium on digital technology at the Strathmore College in Nairobi earlier today, President Kenyatta said he was confident that the digital revolution will help Kenya achieve the Big Four plan and ensure that growth transforms the lives of the people. The Big Four include the expansion of manufacturing, affordable housing, food security, and universal health care. President Kenyatta said technology will support affordable healthcare by driving access to information, better financing, stronger training for health workers, and, ultimately, broader access to services.

Truecaller sets up shop in Nairobi

Truecaller has set up its first Africa office and headquarters for the region in Nairobi, Kenya. The Swedish caller ID firm announced today that it now has 6 million users in the country. The firm’s Director of Partnerships, for Africa, Zakaria Hersi today revealed that Kenya has consistently been a top market for Truecaller.

Sports highlights

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte is Italy’s top choice as national coach

Chelsea Manager, Antonio Conte is the preferred candidate to take over as Italy coach, according to Italian federation vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta. Conte, whose future at Chelsea remains uncertain, has one more season remaining on his three-year contract at Stamford Bridge. Upon leading Chelsea to the title last season, Conte signed a new deal but was only given a pay rise, not an extension. The 48-year-old coached Italy to the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championships before joining the London club.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he could retire happy having ‘won everything’ in football

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has no more dreams to achieve in football and can retire happy. Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the European and Spanish champions at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he wants to leave Madrid over a contract dispute. The 33-year-old insists he is happy to remain at the Bernabeu and still loves Madrid but says he could also walk away from the game having achieved everything he wanted to at the start of his career.

Rafael Nadal returns to action as John Isner is beaten at Abierto Mexicano

Rafael Nadal starts his bid for the title on Tuesday evening as John Isner became the first big name early casualty in Acapulco, losing to Ryan Harrison. Eighth seed Isner was beaten in straight sets by his fellow American and Harrison advances to face either Diego Schwartzman or Fernando Verdasco in the last 16 – the pair face off on Tuesday just a couple of days after Schwartzmann won their Rio Open final in Brazil. Spanish veteran David Ferrer, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and another American, Jared Donaldson, were among Monday’s other first-round winners but attention now switches to a blockbuster day’s play on Tuesday.