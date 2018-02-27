Business highlights – February 27, 2018

Kengen half-year profit drops to Ksh4 billion

Kengen’s half year profit has dropped from Ksh4.6 billion in 2016 to Ksh4 billion in the six months ending December 31st, 2017. The power generator at the same time saw an increase in revenue from Ksh17.7 billion to Ksh18.6 billion, an increase of 4.93%. The company’s profits were however impacted by increased expenses due to costs associated with maintaining existing and new power plants.

Timeless Women’s Conference in plan to create high impact enterprises

The Timeless Women’s Conference in Nairobi has opened today with delegates agreeing on the potential of High Impact enterprises in eliminating poverty in Africa. In a panel discussion, speakers have recommended four strategies that will assist in building growth enterprises including access to long-term capital, an enabling regulatory framework and enhancing corporate governance. UN-Habitat Chief Scientific Advisor for Africa Prof Oyeyinka Oyebanji, in addition, says that acquiring appropriate skills can take Africa to new heights.

New Bill to crack down on corruption in irrigation schemes

A proposed legislation on the establishment of the National Irrigation Development Authority (NIDA) will likely see irrigation schemes undergo periodic audits to rid them of financial and governance inconsistencies. The Irrigation Bill 2017 currently at committee stage in Parliament. It seeks to promote and regulate development and management of irrigation in Kenya. The Bill sponsored by Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale provides for regulation of irrigation, which Kenya is banking on to cut overreliance on rain-fed agriculture.