Afternoon sports highlights – February 27, 2018

Neymar suffers broken metatarsal and sprained ankle, PSG confirm

Paris-Saint Germain have confirmed Neymar has suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle. It was confirmed on Monday that Neymar would miss the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on March 6 due to the injury he picked up in their 3-0 win over Marseille. The Brazil international was stretchered off in tears after rolling his ankle following a challenge from Bouna Sarr which left him fearing his season would be over.

Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle for Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea and Manchester United will battle for the signature of striker Robert Lewandowski – if the player can persuade Bayern Munich to let him go. The Poland captain is reportedly keen to leave Bayern and his future could become clearer in the next fortnight. Despite being under contract until 2021, he has hired super-agent Pini Zahavi to negotiate a deal to release him from the Bundesliga leaders.

Real Madrid legend Raul would like to see Harry Kane at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid legend Raul has described Harry Kane as one of the world’s best strikers and admitted he would like to see him at the Bernabeu. Kane has been outstanding for Tottenham this season, taking his goal tally to 35 in all competitions with his late winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday and matching his total for the whole of the last campaign in the process. The 24-year-old’s prolific form has seen him linked with Real Madrid, and Raul, who scored 323 goals in 741 appearances for the Spanish giants during his playing career and now works behind the scenes at the club, has been impressed by what he’s seen.