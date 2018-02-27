Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

JamboPay threatens to pull out of revenue collection deal with Nairobi County

Online payment portal JamboPay is threatening to pull out from its partnership with the Nairobi County Government citing frustration in revenue collection. In a protest letter to Governor Mike Sonko, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer Danson Muchemi said that there is repeated failure by the county to honor terms of the contract and intimidation by a section of staff at City Hall. Muchemi further stated that there are sustained unwarranted attacks on the company by political actors and frequent delays in payment of the service fees by the county.

Interior CS meets security chiefs in Wajir following terror attacks

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday met top security chiefs in Wajir County led by North Eastern Regional Coordinator, Mohamud Saleh. The meeting at the office of the Wajir County Commissioner was attended by elected leaders from the expansive county bordering war-torn Somalia. The visit comes a week after three teachers were killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants within the county. Another teacher sustained serious injuries.

Court quashes petition against election of Garissa MP Aden Duale

A Kenyan Court has quashed a petition contesting the election of Leader of Majority in Parliament Aden Duale as Garissa Township MP. Judge Hedwig Ong’undi upheld Duale’s victory and subsequently dismissed Farah Maalim’s petition seeking nullification of his election. The election court has held that Duale was validly elected and rejected claims by the former deputy speaker that the parliamentary election was marred with irregularities that affected the outcome. According to Justice Ong’undi, Maalim’s grounds seeking an order directing a by-election were not sufficient.

Business highlights

AfDB, Nairobi Framework Partnership to co-organize Africa Climate Week 2018

The African Development Bank is co-organizing, together with other members of the Nairobi Framework Partnership (NFP), the Africa Climate Week 2018 (ACW2018) from 9th to 13th April in Nairobi, Kenya, to advance regional climate action. The ultimate aim of ACW2018, the first of what is planned to be an annual gathering, is to support implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and climate action to deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. ACW2018 will be an umbrella for a series of climate-related events focused on NDC implementation – Challenges and opportunities, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the Global Climate Action.

South African retailer Shoprite Holdings branches into Kenya

South African Shoprite Holdings will move into Kenya, where weakened competitor positions have opened an opportunity for Africa’s biggest grocer to expand its presence in East Africa, its chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht said on Tuesday. South African retailers have struggled to lift earnings at home as high household debts squeeze consumer income, although Shoprite has fared better than others with its focus on budget-conscious consumers, including more than 10 million South Africans on welfare grants.

IFC to invest in Kenya’s healthcare sector through Ksh11 billion Dutch-based private equity fund

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private lending arm, plans to invest in Kenya’s healthcare sector through a Ksh11 billion Dutch-based private equity fund it backs. The Corporation says the Investment Fund for Health in Africa (IFHA II) will finance “acquisition and integration of targeted healthcare services businesses in East and Southern Africa.” The Fund, which also counts Pfizer, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank as its backers, has investments in healthcare provider AAR Group as well as CarePay Limited.

Sports highlights

Neymar suffers broken metatarsal and sprained ankle, PSG confirm

Paris-Saint Germain have confirmed Neymar has suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle. It was confirmed on Monday that Neymar would miss the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on March 6 due to the injury he picked up in their 3-0 win over Marseille. The Brazil international was stretchered off in tears after rolling his ankle following a challenge from Bouna Sarr which left him fearing his season would be over.

Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle for Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea and Manchester United will battle for the signature of striker Robert Lewandowski – if the player can persuade Bayern Munich to let him go. The Poland captain is reportedly keen to leave Bayern and his future could become clearer in the next fortnight. Despite being under contract until 2021, he has hired super-agent Pini Zahavi to negotiate a deal to release him from the Bundesliga leaders.

Real Madrid legend Raul would like to see Harry Kane at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid legend Raul has described Harry Kane as one of the world’s best strikers and admitted he would like to see him at the Bernabeu. Kane has been outstanding for Tottenham this season, taking his goal tally to 35 in all competitions with his late winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday and matching his total for the whole of the last campaign in the process. The 24-year-old’s prolific form has seen him linked with Real Madrid, and Raul, who scored 323 goals in 741 appearances for the Spanish giants during his playing career and now works behind the scenes at the club, has been impressed by what he’s seen.