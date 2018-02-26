Sports highlights – February 26, 2018

Gor Mahia tear Kariobangi Sharks apart

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia beat the Kariobangi Sharks as Ephraim Guikan’s 71st minute goal gave the team their third win of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.Guikan’s first league goal for K’Ogalo wiped the blushes off keeper Boniface Oluoch whose howler had handed Kariobangi Sharks the equalizer courtesy of Bolton Omwenga’s freekick after Samuel Onyango had given the 16-time KPL champions an early lead.The win sees Gor Mahia move to nine points, one behind leaders Mathare United but with a match in hand.

Man City stroll to Carabao Cup glory as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 3-0

Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final to earn Pep Guardiola his first trophy at the club.Premier League leaders City went ahead early on through Sergio Aguero, who lobbed David Ospina from the edge of the box after easily out-muscling Shkodran Mustafi for a long ball.Captain Vincent Kompany made it 2-0 just before the hour mark from a well-worked City corner, and David Silva put the game beyond Arsenal’s reach with a fine turn and finish inside the box, beating Ospina from an angle.

West Bromwich Albion retain Manager Alan Pardew

West Brom have opted to stick with manager Alan Pardew for now, and he will be in charge for Saturday’s game against Watford, Sky Sports News understands.It is understood the team’s performance at Vicarage Road at the weekend could be key in deciding whether Pardew remains in charge for the rest of the season.Pardew has won just one of his 14 Premier League games since taking over at The Hawthorns in November. Defeat at home to Huddersfield on Saturday left the club seven points adrift at the bottom.