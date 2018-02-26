Newspaper summaries – February 26, 2018

Daily Nation

MPs protest as high-handedness seeps into Jubilee

Ahead of the vote on the list of Parliamentary Service Commission in the National Assembly on Thursday, Majority Leader Aden Duale sent a text to Jubilee lawmakers informing them that they were required in the House.They were also to bring their electronic voting cards.Other than making voting easier, the electronic card was to serve an even more important role — monitor how Jubilee MPs voted in the event the motion necessitated casting a ballot.A majority of Jubilee MPs did not want Nominated Senator Beth Mugo and Eldas MP Adan Keynan on the PSC because, they claimed, the two were personalising the commission with their long tenure, but the Executive in the end had its way.

MPs to question Kenha over delayed road projects

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee is expected to question the national roads agency over use of public funds and delayed completion of projects.The committee summoned Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) management to respond to the questions in the Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s report.President Uhuru Kenyatta also recently warned state and public officers against mismanagement of public funds.

Tough week ahead as ODM readies for poll petition verdicts

This will be an tense week for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as several election petitions proceed in its Nyanza stronghold — Siaya, Migori, Nyamira, Kisii, Ugenya and Gem.Should the petitions be upheld and fresh elections ordered, the political tempo of Nasa and its leader Raila Odinga could change, ushering in renewed competition between the coalition and independent candidates.In Homa Bay, Governor Cyprian Awiti could be working on borrowed time after the High Court nullified his August 8, 2017, election victory last week.

The Standard

Nyali parliamentary loser to appeal Mohammed Ali’s win

Nyali parliamentary election loser Said Abdalla on Sunday announced that he will appeal Friday’s High Court ruling that upheld the election of his rival in the August 8, 2017 election. On Friday, High Court Judge Lydia Achode ruled that a Nyali voter, Daniel Omondi Abwao, who had challenged former journalist Mohammed Ali’s victory citing poll irregularities, did not provide adequate evidence. The petitioner, who had also claimed that Ali rode to power using National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s name despite being an independent candidate, was ordered to pay Sh7 million to the MP and electoral commission.

Kenyan seeks medical appeal in the US where he was attacked a decade ago

A Kenyan teenager, who survived a homicide a decade ago in Atlanta, US, is appealing for help to settle Sh5 million hospital bill after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumour. The donations are also meant to enable 17-year-old Jeremy Kuria to undergo further treatment in future. Kuria underwent the operation to remove the growth that his family believes may have been triggered by a murderous attack in 2007 that left three of his family members dead.

Kalonzo responds to ODM over his swearing in

Top Orange Democratic Movement officials yesterday told Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka it was up to him whether or not he wants to take the oath as Raila Odinga’s deputy. The ODM officials, also members of Parliament, told Wiper legislators to stop the debate on Kalonzo being sworn in as ‘deputy people’s president’. The Raila-led Orange party said it was Kalonzo’s right to take the oath or not, adding that it was a personal decision.

The Star

Ruto seeks new allies over 2022 fear of ‘betrayal’

Deputy President William Ruto has kicked off an elaborate strategy to widen his political base amid muted discussions in the populous Mt Kenya region on whether it will back him in 2022. Among the obstacles he must neutralise is the family of former President Daniel Moi, whose son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, has declared his interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. The difficult task ahead, but which Ruto has already sized up, was laid bare when another Moi sibling, Rongai MP Raymond Moi, publicly stated that the Kikuyu do not owe Ruto any “debt” in the 2022 race.

State doubles passport fees for Kenyans abroad

The government has introduced special fees on passports for Kenyans living abroad that would see them pay almost double the current amount. The move is seen as punishment for Kenyans in the diaspora who were outraged by the dramatic deportation fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna to Canada early this month. Under the new regulations, Kenyans living abroad have been classified into five broad categories with those living in the US and the Caribbean countries expected to pay the highest fees.

Kalonzo’s Wiper to review its engagement in NASA

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has convened a make-or-break meeting with party delegates next month to review its relationship with the other NASA affiliates.The meeting comes after Kalonzo joined NASA leader Raila Odinga at the ODM Governing Council on Friday, where the principals put on a show of solidarity.At the meeting at Orange House, Kalonzo declared that NASA was intact but lamented the attacks on him and his party’s position over Raila’s swearing-in event on January 30.

Business Daily

Textile firm says cost of labour, power too high

A Dubai textile company operating in Kenya has said the high cost of power and increased minimum wages have pushed up cost of production, a situation which may out-price their products.United Aryan (EPZ) Ltd, which has been operating in Kenya for the last 16 years, said it is still paying high energy tariffs and spending heavily on wages compared to countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Malawi and Egypt where the cost of labour is cheaper.The minimum wage in Kenya currently stands at Sh13,475. This is expected to rise to Sh15,372 this year if recommendations by the Central Organisation of Trade Union secretary-general Francis Atwoli to Federation of Kenya Employers will be ratified.

Murang’a tea factory to kick out Sasini MD from board

Shareholders of Kiru Tea Factory Company will Monday morning meet to kick out managing director of listed firm Sasini Teafrom the Kiru board for conflict of interest.The factory has invited its shareholders to an extra ordinary meeting whose main agenda is to oust Stephen Githiga, the Group MD of Sasini, who unsuccessfully sought the High Court’s help to remain a director of Kiru.Kiru says Mr Githiga’s position in the factory became invalid after he was hired by Sasini in January last year, arguing that he cannot sit on the boards of two rival firms.

Kenyan business people reach out to the Emirates

The Kenyan business community has engaged the Emirates in talks geared towards facilitating local entrepreneurs in agribusiness to access global markets.This comes even as a large number Kenyans stare at starvation blamed on heavy reliance on rain-fed agriculture, pests, diseases and poor farming practices among a litany of woes facing the sector.But the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has said there is need to help Kenyan entrepreneurs market their products across the world as one way of enhancing incomes.