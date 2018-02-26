News headlines

News highlights

Court to decide on legitimacy of Siaya Governor Rasanga’s victory

The legitimacy of Cornel Rasanga’s election as Siaya Governor will today be determined by the High Court.Rasanga’s election has been challenged by Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo who also lost out to the second term governor in the ODM party primaries.The court will also be deciding on the petition filed by Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo against the election of Elisha Odhiambo.Justice David Majanja will also rule on whether Oku Kaunya was procedurally elected the Teso North Member of Parliament in a petition filed by the ousted MP Oku Kaunya.

Ruto launches crack down targeting corrupt Mt Elgon Police

Mt Elgon Police officers caught colluding with criminals will be investigated, sacked and prosecuted, Deputy President William Ruto has said. Speaking in Cheptais High School during an interdenominational service on Sunday, Ruto asked residents in the Bungoma constituency to cooperate with security agencies in combating rising cases of insecurity.

Protestors call for Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s arrest

A group of protestor this morning blocked Waiyaki Way at Rironi along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, calling for the arrest of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. The youths are reportedly angered by Ngilu’s administration’s move to enforce a ban on logging and burning of charcoal.

Business highlights

Kisii retailer opens County’s largest wholesale store

Local retailer Eedi Cash and Carry Family has opened the largest supermarket dealing with a variety of bulky goods in Kisii selling goods directly to consumers. The shop will cater to residents in seven counties in South Nyanza and South rift and is the second largest Eedi shop after the Kisumu shop.Speaking during the launch of the outlet, Eedi Director Dipen Dodhia said the supermarket is targeting people who want to buy wholesale goods either for home use or retail.

Kenya and Ugandan commission Busia One-Stop Border Post

resident Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart, President Kaguta Museveni joined by Dr. Liberat Mfumukeko, East African Community Secretary General, have officially launched the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) located on the Kenya/Uganda border.The official commissioning of Busia OSBP paves way for speedy clearance of goods moving in the main trade corridor between Uganda and Kenya.The Busia OSBP is part of the East African Community (EAC) regional initiative, implemented jointly with Kenya and Uganda, supported by development partners through Trademark East Africa, to the tune of Sh1 billion.

Hotels, event organizers warned against selling uncertified water

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has warned hotels and event and wedding organizers against packaging drinking water that has not been certified.KEBS Managing Director, Charles Ongwae, says it is a contravention of the Standards Act for hotels and public event organizers to distribute water unless the products have a valid permit to use the Standardization Mark. Ongwae stated that KEBS will seize and destroy uncertified water products and take legal action against the owners.

Sports highlights

Gor Mahia tear Kariobangi Sharks apart

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia beat the Kariobangi Sharks as Ephraim Guikan’s 71st minute goal gave the team their third win of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.Guikan’s first league goal for K’Ogalo wiped the blushes off keeper Boniface Oluoch whose howler had handed Kariobangi Sharks the equalizer courtesy of Bolton Omwenga’s freekick after Samuel Onyango had given the 16-time KPL champions an early lead.The win sees Gor Mahia move to nine points, one behind leaders Mathare United but with a match in hand.

Man City stroll to Carabao Cup glory as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 3-0

Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final to earn Pep Guardiola his first trophy at the club.Premier League leaders City went ahead early on through Sergio Aguero, who lobbed David Ospina from the edge of the box after easily out-muscling Shkodran Mustafi for a long ball.Captain Vincent Kompany made it 2-0 just before the hour mark from a well-worked City corner, and David Silva put the game beyond Arsenal’s reach with a fine turn and finish inside the box, beating Ospina from an angle.

West Bromwich Albion retain Manager Alan Pardew

West Brom have opted to stick with manager Alan Pardew for now, and he will be in charge for Saturday’s game against Watford, Sky Sports News understands.It is understood the team’s performance at Vicarage Road at the weekend could be key in deciding whether Pardew remains in charge for the rest of the season.Pardew has won just one of his 14 Premier League games since taking over at The Hawthorns in November. Defeat at home to Huddersfield on Saturday left the club seven points adrift at the bottom.