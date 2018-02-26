Business highlights – February 26, 2018

Kisii retailer opens County’s largest wholesale store

Local retailer Eedi Cash and Carry Family has opened the largest supermarket dealing with a variety of bulky goods in Kisii selling goods directly to consumers. The shop will cater to residents in seven counties in South Nyanza and South rift and is the second largest Eedi shop after the Kisumu shop.Speaking during the launch of the outlet, Eedi Director Dipen Dodhia said the supermarket is targeting people who want to buy wholesale goods either for home use or retail.

Kenya and Ugandan commission Busia One-Stop Border Post

resident Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart, President Kaguta Museveni joined by Dr. Liberat Mfumukeko, East African Community Secretary General, have officially launched the Busia One Stop Border Post (OSBP) located on the Kenya/Uganda border.The official commissioning of Busia OSBP paves way for speedy clearance of goods moving in the main trade corridor between Uganda and Kenya.The Busia OSBP is part of the East African Community (EAC) regional initiative, implemented jointly with Kenya and Uganda, supported by development partners through Trademark East Africa, to the tune of Sh1 billion.

Hotels, event organizers warned against selling uncertified water

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has warned hotels and event and wedding organizers against packaging drinking water that has not been certified. KEBS Managing Director, Charles Ongwae, says it is a contravention of the Standards Act for hotels and public event organizers to distribute water unless the products have a valid permit to use the Standardization Mark. Ongwae stated that KEBS will seize and destroy uncertified water products and take legal action against the owners.