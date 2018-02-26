Afternoon sports highlights – February 26, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola defies FA with political statement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will still wear the yellow ribbon that has led to him being charged by the Football Association for breaching its kit and advertising regulations.Guardiola has said he wears the ribbon – which is deemed to be ‘a political message’ – to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

PSG Striker Neymar injured following clash with Marseille

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during their win over Marseille, nine days before their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid. He appeared to twist his ankle while chasing Bouna Sarr.PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique with ease, as Kylian Mbappe smashed home the opener and Rolando turned Neymar’s pass into his own net for the second.Edinson Cavani swivelled and fired in a third from Neymar’s pass.Paris St-Germain – who are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in Ligue 1 – host Real Madrid on Tuesday, 6 March, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Atletico smash Sevilla 5-2



Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick as Atletico Madrid thrashed a shambolic Sevilla to move to within seven points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.Diego Costa opened the scoring before Griezmann scored from 20 yards.Griezmann scored a penalty, set up Koke for their fourth and then steered home Saul’s cut-back for his third goal.Sevilla, who drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Champions League four days earlier, pulled two late goals back, through Pablo Sarabia and Nolito.