Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Court slaps Midiwo with Ksh3 million bill for contesting Gem MP’s election

The High Court has ordered Jakoyo Midiwo to pay Ksh3million in costs after upholding the August 2017 election of Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo. During the hearing of his petition, Midiwo had asked the court to nullify Odhiambo’s election saying there were massive irregularities in the poll. He had at the same time called for thorough scrutiny of the electoral materials and determine the exact number of votes cast in the Gem parliamentary election.

Kitui Governor Chariti Ngilu remains adamant on charcoal ban

Kitui Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu has refused to lift a charcoal ban in Kitui County.The governor maintains that the ban continues as a way of helping conserve the environment.She spoke when she presented herself for questioning before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).Appearing before NCIC Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo, Ngilu denied allegations of incitement leading to ethnic animosity and the burning of property.

Fazul Mahamed quits NGO Coordination Board

The Executive Director of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Co-ordination Board, Fazul Mahamed, has resigned from office.In a letter to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Mahamed says he will vacate the office he has held for three years effective May 1, 2018.His period in office has been shrouded by controversy ranging from some drastic moves to deregister major NGOs operating in the country, some that are owned by politicians while his academic qualification has all along been a subject of debate.

Business highlights

Churchill picks Oserian Flowers for his weekly TV show

Kenya’s top comedian Daniel Ndambuki, aka Churchill, brought the giant flower producer Oserian to a standstill when he visited the farm in preparations to shoot his weekly comedy show Churchill Show.Popularly known as Churchill, it was hard to tell who between the comedian and the flower farm workers was more thrilled.While he was visibly mesmerized by the colourful show of a mix of variety and colours, at the vase room, the workers were equally star-struck as chants of Churchill, Churchill rent the air.Mr Ndambuki is staging the Love Edition of Churchill Show, aired on NTV on Sunday evenings from 7.30 – 9pm. The Love edition will air on Sunday March 4 2018.Vuvuzela, a niche market flower variety exclusively produced at Oserian for the high end market caught Churchill’s eye. The variety was launched during the World Cup in South Africa, when the instrument was the most popular signature of the globe’s biggest sporting event.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched globally as Kenyan pre-orders set to open this week

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ fuel new discoveries with Super Slow-mo video, best-in-class low light camera and AR Emoji for a more personalized way to express yourselfNAIROBI, February 26, 2018 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the smartphones that reimagine the way we communicate, share and experience the world. Made for the way we increasingly communicate and express ourselves more with images, videos and emojis, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with Samsung’s most advanced camera ever. Following the global launch for Galaxy S9 and S9+, pre-orders in Kenya will start from 2nd March and end on 22nd March, 2018. When a customer pre-orders, they will get a free fast charge wireless charger plus 4GB free data. Pre Orders will be available at Samsung Experience Stores, Safaricom Shops, FoneXpress, Naivacom, Tuscom, Phonelink and all authorized dealers countrywide.

KRA nets Ksh124.7 billion in Jan

The National Treasury has reported revenue collection of Ksh124.71 billion in the month of January bringing the total revenue collection to Ksh781.6 billion for the seven months from July 2017.The government had targeted to collect Ksh701.7 billion in the first six months but has fallen short of the target by Ksh45 billion due to the underperformance of excise duty, VAT Imports, and PAYE.

Sports highlights

Fernando Alonso crashes McLaren early in Barcelona testing

Fernando Alonso was involved in a big crash on the opening morning of winter testing in Barcelona.The right rear wheel came off the Spaniard’s MCL33 in the final corner, pitching the two-time world champion into a spin and leaving him in the gravel trap. McLaren are investigating the cause of the crash but have confirmed they expect to be off track for at least a couple of hours.Alonso had completed only five laps before his accident, but he was able to climb out before inspecting the rear of his car.

British boxer Scott Westgarth dies at 31

British boxer Scott Westgarth has died aged 31 after being hospitalised following his decision win over Dec Spelman at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday.Westgarth conducted a post-fight interview following his 10-round victory in the England light-heavyweight title eliminator, but fell ill backstage and was attended by paramedics.He was taken to the Royal Hallamshire hospital and died in the early hours on Sunday, the British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku demands more respect

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he deserves “more respect” for his goalscoring record.Lukaku joined from Everton for an initial £75m fee in the summer window but has faced criticism since arriving at Old Trafford from leading pundits, including former United defender Gary Neville, for his poor record against the bigger teams in the Premier League.However, the Belgium international answered his critics with a well-taken goal, his first against a top-six side this season, and a man-of-the-match performance as United beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.