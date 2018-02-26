Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

High Court orders government to facilitate Miguna Miguna’s return

The High Court has ordered the Immigration Department to facilitate the return of self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna Miguna’s to the country or allow him use his Canadian passport.In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita stated that Miguna is now free to return to Kenya after the High Court suspended the decision by the government to deport and declare him a prohibited immigrant.He stated that he should be allowed to travel to the country pending determination of a case in which he has filed to defend his Kenyan citizenship.

MPs to discuss Gender Bill on Tuesday

A Constitutional Amendment Bill seeking to give effect to the two-thirds gender principle through the creation of special seats will be formally introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday. The Bill, which is sponsored Majority Leader Aden Duale, proposes that the number of special seats will be determined after the General Election and shall be shared out depending on the strength of political parties in Parliament. According to the Constitution, not more than two-thirds of the members of elective public bodies shall be of the same gender.The move is aimed at providing a formula to achieve the elusive gender representation quota.

Court dismisses petitionchallenging Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era’s victory

Kisii High Court Judge Antony Ndung’u has upheld the election of Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ong’era and slapped the petitioner with a Ksh2.5 million bill. Ong’era of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party garnered 174,482 votes against Dorice Aburi (Jubilee) who got 144,974 votes but a voter, Nahashon Akunga, was not satisfied with the result and petitioned the victory.He argued that IEBC used county employees to act as presiding officers and observers in favour of Ong’era, which is against electoral laws.

Business highlights

EABL signs deal with Actis to move part of HQ functions to Garden City

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) and real estate investor, Actis, have signed a long-term deal with Garden City Business Park (GCBP) that will see EABL take up a considerable amount of office space at the integrated development complex.The deal signing was done ahead of the official ground-breaking of GCBP adjacent to the current EABL offices in Ruaraka, Nairobi.The first commercial office phase of the office park is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2019 and will be the newest addition to the overall 47-acre Garden City mixed-used project.EABL Managing Director Andrew Cowan says the firm will move some of the corporate functions to the new offices.

Sugar prices fall as cheap imports continue to plague local millers

The retail price of sugar has continued to fall as volumes held by millers rise due to stiff competition between imports and local produce. According to a report by the Sugar Directorate, the volume held by millers last week rose from 12,000 last month to hit 13,224.Presence of cheaper imports in the market has pushed the price of a two-kilo packet to between Ksh195 and Ksh215 from a high of Ksh230 in December.

Treasury to reconsider interest rate capping law

Kenya’s National Treasury has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will repeal or reform the 18-month-old law capping interest rates in what could set the stage for expensive loans.Treasury secretary Henry Rotich told the Financial Times on Friday that he will review the cap on bank lending rates that has resulted in a massive fall in loans to the private sector.This is part of the contentious reforms demanded by the IMF to extend a frozen Sh153 billion ($1.5bn) emergency standby facility that expires next month.

Sports highlights

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola defies FA with political statement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will still wear the yellow ribbon that has led to him being charged by the Football Association for breaching its kit and advertising regulations.Guardiola has said he wears the ribbon – which is deemed to be ‘a political message’ – to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

PSG Striker Neymar injured following clash with Marseille

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during their win over Marseille, nine days before their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid. He appeared to twist his ankle while chasing Bouna Sarr.PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique with ease, as Kylian Mbappe smashed home the opener and Rolando turned Neymar’s pass into his own net for the second.Edinson Cavani swivelled and fired in a third from Neymar’s pass.Paris St-Germain – who are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in Ligue 1 – host Real Madrid on Tuesday, 6 March, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Atletico smash Sevilla 5-2



Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick as Atletico Madrid thrashed a shambolic Sevilla to move to within seven points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.Diego Costa opened the scoring before Griezmann scored from 20 yards.Griezmann scored a penalty, set up Koke for their fourth and then steered home Saul’s cut-back for his third goal.Sevilla, who drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Champions League four days earlier, pulled two late goals back, through Pablo Sarabia and Nolito.