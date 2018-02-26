Afternoon business highlights – February 26, 2018

EABL signs deal with Actis to move part of HQ functions to Garden City

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) and real estate investor, Actis, have signed a long-term deal with Garden City Business Park (GCBP) that will see EABL take up a considerable amount of office space at the integrated development complex.The deal signing was done ahead of the official ground-breaking of GCBP adjacent to the current EABL offices in Ruaraka, Nairobi.The first commercial office phase of the office park is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2019 and will be the newest addition to the overall 47-acre Garden City mixed-used project.EABL Managing Director Andrew Cowan says the firm will move some of the corporate functions to the new offices.

Sugar prices fall as cheap imports continue to plague local millers

The retail price of sugar has continued to fall as volumes held by millers rise due to stiff competition between imports and local produce. According to a report by the Sugar Directorate, the volume held by millers last week rose from 12,000 last month to hit 13,224.Presence of cheaper imports in the market has pushed the price of a two-kilo packet to between Ksh195 and Ksh215 from a high of Ksh230 in December.

Treasury to reconsider interest rate capping law

Kenya’s National Treasury has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will repeal or reform the 18-month-old law capping interest rates in what could set the stage for expensive loans.Treasury secretary Henry Rotich told the Financial Times on Friday that he will review the cap on bank lending rates that has resulted in a massive fall in loans to the private sector.This is part of the contentious reforms demanded by the IMF to extend a frozen Sh153 billion ($1.5bn) emergency standby facility that expires next month.