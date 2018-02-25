Evening news highlights

News Highlights

Boinett dismisses police fund appeal

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinett has disowned a police funds appeal to assist officers whose houses burned down at Central Police in Nairobi on Friday. According to Boinett, the appeal made by the National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Maasai was done without consultation, saying his office is in the process of assisting the affected officers. About 54 officers were left homeless after the fire which consumed 44 structures.

First Lady honoured at Hindu Pilgrimage

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was a special guest during the start of a Hindu nine day spiritual pilgrimage yesterday. The spiritual pilgrimage, Ram Katha, was opened by the worldwide Hindu spiritual leader Morari Bapu as the community sent a message of love and compassion to Kenyans facing hunger. The First Lady was honoured to light a Diya Lamp which is an important component of the pilgrimage.

Kitui County Government offices razed

A fire has destroyed property of unknown value at the Kitui County Government offices. The fire broke out early this morning, razing the building housing tourism, environment and education offices. No casualties were reportedduring the fire whose cause is yet to be established.

Business highlights

Kenya business community engages the Emirates

The Kenya business community has reached out to the Emirates in a bid to get market access facilitation for local agribusiness entrepreneurs. Through the But the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), Kenya noted the importance of borrowing a leaf from the gulf in matters food production especially in the wake of the current biting drought.

“We have had discussions around food security and they (UAE) have agreed to provide opportunities for Kenyan business people in the agribusiness sector to access markets across the world,” said KNCCI chairman Kiprono Kittony.

United Aryan decries high operational costs

United Aryan Ltd, A Dubai textile firm operating in Kenya has lented on the high cost of power and labour, which it says is a situation that might outprice its products.

The firm that has been in operation for sixteen years says it is spending too much on energy tariffs and trying to keep up with the minimum wage as compared to other countries.

“The manufacturing sector in Kenya has a very huge potential for growth unlike other countries in East African region. The only challenge we are facing as manufacturers at the moment is the high cost of power and high wages which have left us struggling to meet production costs,” said United Aryan (EPZ) Ltd founder and chairman Pankaj Bedi in an interview with a local daily.

Kenya and Tanzania to settle long running trade disputes

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and John Magufuli have ordered ministers from Tanzania and Kenya tonhold meetings to resolve long running trade disputes between the two countries. The Presidents termed the disputes, mainly administrative Barriers, small matters.

“We have small issues relating to businesses and traders between Kenya and Tanzania. We want Kenya and Tanzania ministers to meet urgently and resolve these issues,” said Dr Magufuli at the sidelines of a summit of the East African Community (EAC) in Kampala, Uganda.

Sports highlights

Row with Mourinho has stopped, says Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says his verbal sparring with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has “stopped”.

The two meet in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, a month after a widely report public argument.

“I’m not interested in this topic. Both said something in the past, but we stop,” said Conte.

At his own news conference, Mourinho refused to be drawn on the situation, saying: “I told you before I’m not going to speak about it. Not at all.”

The Portuguese added: “Very good manager, fantastic team and that’s what is important for me. Just that.”

New Zealand v England: Ben Stokes return ends in thrilling defeat

Ben Stokes scored 12 and took 2-43 as his first England match for five months ended in a three-wicket defeat by New Zealand in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor made 113 and Tom Latham 79 as New Zealand recovered from 27-3 in the first match of the one-day series.

Mitchell Santner hit 45 not out off 27 balls, including a six to seal victory with four balls to spare.

Joe Root, rested for the Twenty20 tri-series, made 71 and Jos Buttler 79 in England’s 284-8 at Seddon Park.

With 34 needed off 18 balls and Taylor having been stumped off Adil Rashid, New Zealand’s hopes were fading.

But Santner reduced that equation to nine off the final six balls, before edging a Chris Woakes yorker for four and smashing a six over mid-wicket after a wide.

IOC votes to lift Russia ban if no further doping violations

Russia’s Olympic ban will be lifted if there are no more doping violations from their athletes at Pyeongchang 2018, the International Olympic Committee has ruled.

However, the IOC says Russian athletes will not be allowed to parade under their own flag at the closing ceremony.

Russia was banned because of state-sponsored doping at Sochi 2014.

A team of 168 competed in South Korea as neutral Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) but two failed drugs tests.