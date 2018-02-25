Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Strange disease hits Muranga school

Panic has hit parents and students at Ihiga Mixed School in Mutanga after a strange illness befell students at the institution. At least sixteen students are suffering from the illness manifesting through swelling on palms and ankles. The swelling is accompanied by inflammation, hindering the students from activities like writing and washing.

“We are requesting the government to intervene because the condition is serious,” said a parent at the institution.

Migori fire razes property worth millions

A fire at a motorcycle spares shop in Sori Town, Migori County yesterday burned down property worth millions, razing the entire shop and six motorcycles. Several generators were also burned alongside other valuable items. According to Nyatike OCPD Dishon Chebaka, police are investigating the incident to establish the cause of the fire. He has also urged traders to equip their shops with fire extinguishers for emergency purposes.

Election petition losers slapped with hefty fines

Election petition losers across the country have been dealt major blows by courts, being forced to incur hefty fines from the unsuccessful suits. Among those slapped with these fines are Martha Karua, Hassan Omar, Simeon Lesirma and Kazungu Kambi who have pending petition costs running to sh30 million. Three voters in Trans Nzoia also have a sh 22 million bill to foot. Failure to pay the fines will see the unsuccessful petitioners committed to jail if they have no auctionable assets.

Business highlights

Portland ISO certified

East Africa Portland Cement has received ISO certification. The manufacturer received re-certification for ISO 14001 on environmental management system, and OHSAS 18001 for occupational health and safety, boosting its turnaround strategy.

“The company will strive to ensure strict adherence to quality, safety and sustainability in the manufacturing industry alongside fundamental principles of environmental conservation, planning and structural soundness,” said Mr Nkeri, a Portland Cement official.

Maize scarcity creeps into Rift Valley

The biting drought sweeping across many parts of the country has caused a maize shortage particularly in the North Rift. Farmers are now hoarding the little that they have, which has led to an increase in the price of the staple food. Apart from drought, viral crop diseases have also been blamed for the slump in the amount of maize harvested, as well as invasion of farms by herders seeking food for their starving livestock.

Minet in countrywide campaign

Minet Kenya, formerly AoN Kenya has embarked on a countrywide promotional campaign following the insurer’s rebranding. According to Minet Kenya chief officer Sammy Muthui, Money carries the same promises as AoN did.

“We shall continue to offer the best in clas.s risk, reinsurance and people solutions, with increased innovation and agility,” he said.

Sports highlights

Norway tops medals table as Winter Olympics close

Norway topped the medal table as Marit Bjorgen won gold in the women’s cross-country skiing 30km mass start classic, the final event of the Winter Olympics.

Norway finish with 14 golds and a record 39 medals overall.

The 37-year-old beat Finland’s Krista Parmakoski by almost two minutes and Sweden’s Stina Nilsson took bronze.

She became the most decorated Winter Olympian after winning bronze in the team sprint free and has five medals at Pyeongchang 2018 and 15 overall.

Bjorgen, who was competing in the final Olympic event of her 16-year career, has already won gold in the women’s 4x5km relay, silver in the 15km skiathlon and another bronze in the 10km freestyle in South Korea.

Liverpool thump West Ham

Liverpool were a “joy to watch” as they thumped West Ham United 4-1 to move above Manchester United into second place in the Premier League, said manager Jurgen Klopp.

Forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all scored in the second half in a resounding Anfield win for the Reds.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “You hope for a game like this, and you want to see it, but it’s really rare that you get it.

“Today we got it and it’s unbelievably important for us because of the situation in the table and the period of the season we are in.”

Arsenal determined to clinch Carabao Cup

Arsenal are determined to win the Carabao Cup for manager Arsene Wenger, says defender Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners boss has never lifted the trophy during his 21 years in England, and right-back Bellerin says it gives the team an extra incentive to beat Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

City go into the match as favourites, sitting 27 points ahead of their opponents in the Premier League.

“We should do it for him,” Bellerin told BBC Radio 5 live.

“The boss has been here for more than 20 years and everyone knows he hasn’t won this competition yet, so it’s another incentive for us.”

City are 15 points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, and are in the last 16 of the Champions League.