Evening news headlines

Kenyatta, Museveni commission one-stop border in Busia

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have commissioned a one-stop border post in Busia town.

The two leaders say, the border post that will be manned by Immigration and customs officials from the two countries, will ease movement of people and goods across the Kenya-Uganda border.

The move is part of measures the two countries are putting in place to enhance integration in the East African Community.

At least 38 killed in Somalia car bombs

Two car bombings killed 38 people in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, the city’s main ambulance service told AFP on Saturday.

“We have seen at least 38 people dead,” said Abdukadir Abdurahman Aden of the Aamin Ambulance of the bombings that targeted the presidential palace and a hotel.

The first blast, followed by gunfire, occurred at a security checkpoint close to Villa Somalia, the name for the seat of government, while a second followed soon after at a hotel, according to police.

The Shabaab Islamist militant group claimed the attacks in a statement posted online, saying it was targeting the government and security services.

Deadly unrest hits Zimbabwe’s capital

Two people are confirmed dead and seven others injured following overnight clashes in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, between police and members of the public.

While clashes between police, illegal vendors and transport operators are common in the city, this is the deadliest so far.

Authorities say an angry crowd threw stones at police as they tried to clear the streets of private commuter buses.

Police fired warning shots and then directly at the crowd, killing two.

Three police officers were also seriously wounded as crowds stoned a nearby police station, setting fire to several vehicles.

The economic crisis in Zimbabwe, including high unemployment, has led to many people setting up stalls illegally in Harare, and it has also led to the growth of private transport operators.

Kenya suspends logging for 3 months due to acute water shortage

The government has suspended, with immediate effect, logging in the country for a period of 90 days to allow reassessment of the forest cover in the country, in the wake of widespread destruction of forest cover that has led to acute was crisis.

Deputy President William Ruto said the situation, if not checked, threatened to lead to a severe drought in some parts of the country.

“Deforestation, degradation and encroachment of water towers and other catchment areas coupled with uncontrolled human activities including wanton logging have threatened and undermined our country’s capability to ensure food security,” he said Saturday, in a statement from his office, “This situation poses a threat to the achievement of the big four agenda items of the Jubilee Government.”

Ministry of Environment and Forestry has been tasked to come up with a report within 14 days on how possible to avert the water crisis in the country.

Govt willing to review interest rate capping but not before reforms – Rotich

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said the government will review the interest rate capping law that has contributed to the slow-down of credit to the private sector.

Speaking to the Financial Times in London when he officiated the trading of the Eurobond at the London Stock Exchange, Rotich said Treasury will introduce reforms that will bring back market-driven interest rates while at the same time protecting consumers from adverse rates.

“We will come up with a package of reforms that will help us get out of the current arrangement so we can extend credit to the private sector,” he said.

Women earn up to 43% less at Barclays

Female employees earn up to 43.5% less at Barclays than men, according to gender pay gap figures it has submitted to the government.

Only 28 of the 1,154 companies that have reported the figures have a higher median hourly pay gap than Barclays.

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said it had “more work to do” so women could progress in financial services.

However, Barclays said that it paid men and women in the same roles equally.

The 43.5% average gender pay gap reflects its investment bank division, Barclays International. For its UK retail bank, women earn 14.2% less than men on average, while the figure is 29.9% for the holding company, Barclays Services.

The bank has not produced an overall figure for the three divisions.

Honda Classic: England’s Tommy Fleetwood one shot off lead at Palm Beach

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is just one shot off the lead after the second round of the Honda Classic.

Southport’s Fleetwood, the reigning Race to Dubai champion, followed up his opening round of 70 with a two-under-par 68 at Palm Beach.

American Luke List shot a superb 66 to surge up the leaderboard and is tied with fellow countryman Jamie Lovemark.

The 14-time major winner Tiger Woods made his first cut of the season with a 71 and is four shots off the pace.

Former world number one Rory McIlroy’s struggles continued with the Northern Irishman down in tied 49th place following back-to-back rounds of 72.

Australian Ladies Classic: Holly Clyburn shoots 74 as she loses lead

England’s Holly Clyburn lost her lead at the Australian Ladies Classic after shooting a third round of 74.

She led by two shots going into the third day but ended up five shots off leader Celine Boutier, who carded a five-under 67 to move to 11 under.

On a day of heavy tropical downpours, Clyburn’s round included a double bogey, four bogeys and four birdies.

“Celine played fantastic. I didn’t expect her to go out and shoot 67 in those conditions,” said Clyburn.

“It was her day. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced rain like that and then, all of a sudden, been so hot at the same time.

“I thought the course did well considering how much rain was getting thrown down.”

England’s Florentyna Parker is 10th on two under.

