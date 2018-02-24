Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

School bus accident leaves one dead

An accident involving a school bus yesterday left one student dead and several other injured. The bus belonging to Rapogi Mixed Secondary School veered off the road when the driver was trying to avoid ramming into an oncoming PSV at Kombewa, Kisumu County.

The injured were transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment from Kombewa District Hospital.

Nyachae sworn in as EACJ judge

Former chairman of the Constitutional Implementation Committee (CIC) Charles Nyachae has been sworn in as Judge of the East Africa Court of Justice. Nyachae was sworn in before regional leaders at their summit in Kampala on Friday. He will assume office from July 1 2018 at the court that was established under Article 9 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.

It is an international court whose responsibility is to ensure the adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the Treaty

Sifuna named new ODM Secretary General

Edwin Sifuna has been appointed the Orange Democratic Movement’s Secretary General. He replaced Ababu Namwamba, who resigned from the party in 2016. Sifuna was appointed during The party’s National Governing Council attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga, where a raft of several other changes were made.

Business highlights

EAC leaders agree to explore “variable geometry” in trade with the EU

East African Community leaders agreed on Friday to explore “variable geometry” in their trade arrangements with the European Union.

“Variable geometry” allows countries committed to specific agreements to do so, while those not ready or have their own doubts to move at their own pace.

In the case of EAC, all countries are agreed to pursuing Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) with the European Union, but while Kenya and Rwanda have signed the agreements, the other member countries say they are not yet ready to do so.

The decision was announced in a communiqué at the end of the EAC summit at the Munyonyo Resort, on the shores of Lake Victoria, on the edge of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Encroachment, logging major threats facing water towers

Encroachment and logging are the major threats facing water towers in the country, according to Kenya Water Towers Agency.

This was revealed through a report by the Kenya Water Towers Agency on the situation of Chyulu and Mau water catchment areas.

The report was presented to Environment Minister Keriako Tobiko on Friday, who said the ministry will move with speed to see that proper interventions are made to safeguard the water towers.

“It is true that we are facing a very serious threat to our water towers, at the moment the country is facing serious drought and water shortage and this is because our water towers have been interfered with. On my part, I’m going to convene a consultative meeting with the relevant stakeholders in this docket so that we can agree on the measures we are going to put in place to protect our water towers,” said Tobiko.

Tuskys opens eighth store in Eldoret

Leading local retailer Tusker Mattresses has opened the doors to its latest Mavazi Lifestyle clothing stores in Kisii and Eldoret towns.

The two fully fledged stores located at Tuskys Echiro along Moi Avenue in Kisii town and Tuskys Eldo Centre in Eldoret town will provide a wide range of quality clothing fashion brands and accessories.

The opening of the two stores recently developed stores in Kisii and Eldoret will push the retailers Mavazi Clothing stores network to 10 standalone branches countrywide.

Other Mavazi by Tuskys stores includes its flagship Mavazi by Tuskys store at T-Mall, Mavazi Pioneer, Mavazi Magic and Mavazi Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi. Other branches are Mavazi Ongata Rongai, Mavazi Juja Town, Mavazi Chania in Thika town and Mavazi United in Kisumu.

Sports highlights

Hull thrash Sheffield

Hull City moved three points clear of the Championship relegation zone with a vital win over Sheffield United.

The game was briefly halted in a largely uneventful first half when home fans threw sponge balls on to the pitch in protest against the club’s owners.

Nouha Dicko gave the hosts the lead with a fine finish after a neat ball from Jackson Irvine.

The Blades looked for an equaliser but home goalkeeper Allan McGregor was never really tested.

Defeat means Chris Wilder’s side missed the chance to climb above Bristol City and back into the play-off places, while Hull climb above Birmingham City to 20th in the table.

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager charged for wearing political ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged by the Football Association for “wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon”.

He breached the FA’s kit and advertising regulations, the governing body said.

Guardiola said in November he wears the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

The ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder has until 18:00 GMT on Monday, 5 March to respond to the charge.

The FA had spoken to Guardiola about the issue in mid-December and two formal warnings have been given which were ignored.

The charge was then triggered when he again wore it pitchside – he is free to wear it elsewhere – during City’s shock FA Cup loss against Wigan on Monday.

Europa League: Arsenal to play AC Milan in last 16

Arsenal will play seven-time European champions AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.

The Gunners will travel to Italy for the first leg on 8 March, with the return match a week later.

Milan, who are seventh in Serie A, beat Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Arsene Wenger’s Gunners beat Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK 4-2 on aggregate in the last 32, despite a “complacent” performance in Thursday’s second leg.

Wenger said his team “had no ideas with the ball” after they lost 2-1 at home to a side only founded in 1996, who have risen from Sweden’s fourth tier in seven years under English manager Graham Potter.