Morning sports highlights

Owner Ellis Short is prepared to give Sunderland away for free if a buyer can be found to take on the Championship club’s substantial debt.

Short has said he is open to offers for the relegation-threatened club, but has failed to find a buyer.

Reports had said the American would accept £50m for his shares.

But he is now ready to sell for nothing as long as any new owner takes on debts which stood, according to the last published figures in 2016, at £137.3m.

It marks a stunning fall in value with Short believed to have set an asking price of £170m as recently as late 2016, when the club was still in the Premier League.