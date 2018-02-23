Morning sports highlights

Sunderland owner Ellis Short ready to give away club for free
Owner Ellis Short is prepared to give Sunderland away for free if a buyer can be found to take on the Championship club’s substantial debt.
Short has said he is open to offers for the relegation-threatened club, but has failed to find a buyer.
Reports had said the American would accept £50m for his shares.
But he is now ready to sell for nothing as long as any new owner takes on debts which stood, according to the last published figures in 2016, at £137.3m.
It marks a stunning fall in value with Short believed to have set an asking price of £170m as recently as late 2016, when the club was still in the Premier League.
Ruben Semedo: Villarreal defender charged with attempted murder in Spain
Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo appeared in a Spanish court on Thursday charged with attempted murder.
The court in Lliria, near Valencia, also charged the 23-year-old with robbery, assault, “illegal detention” and possession of illegal weapons.
Semedo, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been remanded without bail.
The former Portugal Under-21 centre-back joined the La Liga club in June for 14m euros from Sporting Lisbon.
The court, the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana, told BBC Sport: “The court of Lliria has ordered provisional detention, without bail, for Villarreal player Ruben Semedo.
Police officer dies in clashes before Athletic Bilbao v Spartak
A police officer has died during clashes between fans before Athletic Bilbao’s home Europa League match against Spartak Moscow at San Mames.
The officer from the Ertzaintza – the Basque Country’s police force – reportedly suffered a heart attack.
More than 500 officers were deployed for the fixture and reports say at least five arrests were made.
“Our condolences to colleagues, friends and relatives of the Ertzaina deceased in act of service,” Bilbao police said.
After the game, the La Liga club tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family and companions of the deceased officer today.
“The Athletic Club shows its strongest rejection of the violence generated around football.”
Videos of the violent clashes showed supporters firing fireworks at each other on the streets.
Previous Morning business highlights
You might also like
Newspaper Summaries
The Star UhuRuto riding on Grand Coalition projects – Raila: President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto should stop taking credit for projects initiated during the Grand Coalition Government, the
Garbage collection is a scam and is riddled with corruption, says Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has slammed corrupt cartels lining their pockets with County revenue while purporting to be working for the city. Sonko has called out garbage collection outfits that
Kemboi Disqualified From Steeplchase
Ezekiel Kemboi who came in 3rd place at the 3000m steeplechase race at the Rio de Janeiro games has been stripped off his bronze medal for stepping off track. This
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!