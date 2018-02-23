Morning newspapers review

Teacher in Siaya beats, injures pupil then flees from school

A primary school teacher in Siaya County has fled his work station after allegedly beating and seriously injuring a pupil.

The Class Six pupil from Sanda Primary School, Usoga in Bondo, Siaya County is currently hospitalised at Bondo Sub-County Hospital writhing in pain.

The pupil sustained a gory wound said to have been inflicted by the teacher who canned her.

For failing to do her menial work, the 12-year-old received a beating that caused her a deep wound on the right buttock.

She cannot sit down and instead spends the day lying on her side, a result of five strokes of the cane meted on her by the deputy head teacher on Tuesday last week.

The teacher who has since gone missing is reported to have failed to turn up at his work station for the last two days.

According to one of the teachers at the school, Mr Michael Amwor, who is also the discipline master, took a sick leave as it became apparent he had injured the kid.

Musalia differs with Raila on fresh elections

National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has differed with opposition leader Raila Odinga over the latter’s call for a third election in August. Mr Mudavadi, who was Mr Odinga’s presidential elections chief campaigner last year, argues that the coalition should instead focus on ensuring that the 2022 elections, in which a Nasa agreement bars Mr Odinga from contesting, are free and fair. His dissention comes at a time of growing differences within the coalition — which include an ideological war among strategists over its resistance push, as well as the end-game of its people’s assembly movement, which suggests expanding the Executive, initiating judicial and police reforms, and strengthening devolution. Allen Gichuhi wins LSK presidential election