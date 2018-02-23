Morning newspapers review

A primary school teacher in Siaya County has fled his work station after allegedly beating and seriously injuring a pupil.
The Class Six pupil from Sanda Primary School, Usoga in Bondo, Siaya County is currently hospitalised at Bondo Sub-County Hospital writhing in pain.
The pupil sustained a gory wound said to have been inflicted by the teacher who canned her.
For failing to do her menial work, the 12-year-old received a beating that caused her a deep wound on the right buttock.
She cannot sit down and instead spends the day lying on her side, a result of five strokes of the cane meted on her by the deputy head teacher on Tuesday last week.
The teacher who has since gone missing is reported to have failed to turn up at his work station for the last two days.
According to one of the teachers at the school, Mr Michael Amwor, who is also the discipline master, took a sick leave as it became apparent he had injured the kid.
Musalia differs with Raila on fresh elections
National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has differed with opposition leader Raila Odinga over the latter’s call for a third election in August.
Mr Mudavadi, who was Mr Odinga’s presidential elections chief campaigner last year, argues that the coalition should instead focus on ensuring that the 2022 elections, in which a Nasa agreement bars Mr Odinga from contesting, are free and fair.
His dissention comes at a time of growing differences within the coalition — which include an ideological war among strategists over its resistance push, as well as the end-game of its people’s assembly movement, which suggests expanding the Executive, initiating judicial and police reforms, and strengthening devolution.
Allen Gichuhi wins LSK presidential election
Lawyer Allen Waiyaki Gichuhi has won the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) presidential election held on Thursday.
The commercial litigation advocate and senior partner at Wamae and Allen Advocates garnered 2,675 votes to beat his rival James Aggrey Mwamu, who managed 2,145 votes in 38 polling stations.
With 17 years experience of handling-high profile cases in the banking and corporate world, Mr Gichuhi was in 2015 ranked in Band 2 by Chambers Global, which lists the best lawyers and law firms in over 190 countries.
Speaking at the Milimani Law Courts after casting his vote, Mr Gichuhi exuded confidence of winning the election, citing his solid support base, especially in Nairobi where a large percentage of lawyers are based.
“I am very excited about a victory because Nairobi basically is my stronghold. I am looking forward to the results tonight when I will emerge victorious. Countrywide there 9,909 lawyers and about 75 percent are based in Nairobi,” he said.
The standard
Wiper party wants an end to criticism
Wiper party has called for an end to criticism levelled against its leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, following his absence from Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ ceremony on January 30.
The party leaders want Kalonzo accorded the same respect shown to his co-principals Raila, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula
They want the four National Super Alliance (NASA) principals to issue a joint statement to address the circumstances surrounding Raila’s ‘swearing in’ at Uhuru Park, which Kalonzo and the other principals skipped.
Led by former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama, they said Kalonzo had braved many insults and that there was need to tell Kenyans the truth about the ceremony.
Mr Muthama said he was involved in the planning of the ‘swearing-in’ and that the Wiper leader was still Raila’s deputy in the Opposition coalition.
“If Kalonzo had taken the oath alone, he would have still been criticised. We are on course and if need be, Kalonzo will be sworn in at an appropriate time,” said Muthama.
He called for an end to hostility directed at Kalonzo, especially from leaders in the coalition.
Kenya’s debt grows by Sh200 billion
Kenya has received Sh200 billion from international lenders in the form of Eurobond, even before queries over the previous one are fully addressed.
The new loan marks the end of a worldwide fund-raising campaign by Kenyan officials led by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich in committing ordinary folks to the 10 and 30-year loans.
Kenya will have repaid Sh520 billion or more to settle the loan and interest, depending on exchange rates – highlighting the burden on future generations borne of today’s insatiable appetite for borrowing.
Just four years ago, Kenya borrowed over Sh275 billion through a similar transaction. The spending of the funds has been questioned by many Kenyans, including the Office of the Auditor General.
Teachers’ unions fury over 68,000 new jobs
Teachers and their employer are headed for a confrontation following a decision to recruit 68,000 interns.
Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has already requested the National Assembly to allocate Sh16 billion to hire the contract teachers in July to ease a growing shortage of the tutors.
TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia made her case before MPs this week when she appeared before the House Education Committee.
The move is likely to put the teachers at loggerheads with their employer.
Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion yesterday termed the proposal “an insult” to the teaching profession and vowed to oppose the recruitment.
The Star
Setback in clearing out downtown
The police crackdown on hawkers and boda boda riders in Nairobi’s CBD started yesterday. It immediately ran into trouble after City Hall refused to pay Sh6.3 million for officers’ meals, allowances and fuel.
Governor Mike Sonko declined a request by county commissioner Amos Mariba to facilitate officers to flush out the groups from downtown.
It was not known how the refusal will affect the operation.
Many vendors and riders along key streets in the CBD were arrested yesterday. Some were charged at City Hall Court while others who could not pay the fines, spent the night at the Central Police Station.
Police patrolled the downtownin two lorries. Hawkers operating along Kirinyaga Road, River Road and Tom Mboya Street were the most affected. The operation is scheduled to take 14 days.
“We have arrested many [hawkers and boda bodas], but I cannot confirm the exact number,” Central police station OCPD Robison Thuku said.
Allen Gichuhi succeeds Isaac Okero as LSK president
Allen Gichuhi is the new president of the Law Society of Kenya.
Gichuhi emerged the winner after garnering 2,675 votes against his rival James Mwamu who got 2,145.
He takes over from Isaac Okero who has been at the helm of the lawyers’ body for the last two years.
This was the second time that Gichuhi and Mwamu ran for the post.
Mwamu, a Kisumu-based lawyer and former East Africa Law Society got 1,378 votes then, beating Gichui by only seven.
During his campaigns, Gichui outlined the Arbitration Center and problems young lawyers face at the Kenya School of Law as immediate issues that he will fix.
A third aspirant, Nelson Havi, was locked out of the race as he had not practised for 15 years as LSK laws state.
New Bill to raise number of MPs
The number of MPs is likely to shoot up, further soaring the country’s wage bill if a proposed constitutional amendment sails through.
A new bill sponsored by Majority Leader Aden Duale, ostensibly to cure the deficiency, proposes to give special seats to women to top-up their number in the bicameral Parliament.
“The Bill seeks to give effect to the two-thirds gender principle through the creation of special seats,” it reads.
“That will ensure that the gender principle is realised in Parliament over a period of twenty years from the next general election,” the Bill states.
Duale’s bill comes simultaneously as a section of Kenyans concerned by over-representation is launching a parallel push for a referendum to slash by more than half the number of MPs.
The referendum quest is led by Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, who has last week took the first step of issuing a notice to the IEBC.
If enacted into law, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2018, will also limit nomination of an individual to Parliament or the county assemblies to a maximum of two terms.
According to the bill, this is to ensure that empowerment through nomination by political parties is spread to as many people as possible.
Business Daily
Plantation workers’ pay rise halved, told to harvest more tea
Tea plantation owners sighed with relief after the Court of Appeal cut wage increment for workers to 16 per cent from the 30 per cent awarded earlier by the High Court.
The increment will be split into two with eight per cent to be given for 2014 and the balance for 2015, the court said. The High Court had given 15 per cent for each year, but the large tea farmers disagreed with it and appealed.
“We find that the appeal has merit and we hereby allow the same … rate of pay is hereby awarded at eight per cent [and] eight per cent for the 2014/2015 CBA across the board,” said justices Alnashir Visram, W. Karanja and Martha Koome in the judgment dated February 16.
The lower court had also allowed workers’ plea for full pay for an extra day every week – amounting to four days a month – which would have meant the companies pay for a day not worked.
1,000 tourists arrive as high season ends
MS Insignia, a luxury vessel operated by Oceania Cruises, called at the Port of Mombasa on Thursday with 1,066 tourists, marking a buoyant end to the current tourist season.
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) head of corporate affairs Bernard Osero said the season has been a success with tourist arrivals rising 10 per cent between October and February compared to the same period last season
“We are happy to conclude this season with the final ship. Since last year, October, confidence of tourists for Mombasa has been growing. There has been growth of cruise tourism in this country,” Mr Osero said.
He said KPA is keen to ensure the cruise ship terminal is completed before the new season.
Kirubi completes buyback of Haco from South African firm
Businessman Chris Kirubi has taken back full control of Haco Tiger Brands East Africa after acquiring Johannesburg-based Tiger Brands’ 51 per cent stake in the fast moving consumer goods manufacturer.
Mr Kirubi in 2008 sold the stake in the firm –then trading as Haco Industries— to the multinational for more than Sh300 million.
“As previously reported, all suspensive conditions with regard to the disposal of Haco Tiger Brands (E.A.) Limited were fulfilled and the transaction was successfully concluded in December 2017,” Tiger Brands said in a trading update.
Mr Kirubi, who travelled to the United States for treatment in November , says he plans to grow Haco as the sole owner.
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!