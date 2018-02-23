Morning news headlines

IEBC prepared for any by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reiterated its readiness to manage by-elections arising from annulments of polls it conducted in August last year for various elective seats.

Wafula Chebukati, the agency’s Chairperson told reporters at the coast that the commission has a requisite budget to run successful by-elections should poll petitions filed by various aspirants sail through.

“I’m happy to note that many petitions have been dismissed by courts while others are still pending. In terms of by-election we have five that I know of so far,” he said adding that IEBC had budgeted for by-elections.

So far, three governors have lost poll petitions in High Courts.

They include Homa Bay’s Cyprian Awiti, Embu’s Martin Wambora, and Wajir’s Mohamed Abdi.

