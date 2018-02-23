Morning business highlights

Government to set up 4 new cancer centres

Treatment hopes for cancer patients have been raised after the Ministry of Health announced plans to set up four new cancer centres in the country. The sh8 billion project is expected to kick off in June targeting patients from Nyeri, Nakuru, Kisii and Mombasa as well as sorrounding counties.

“We have already started procuring equipment to start them off. By June the facilities should be well equipped with chemotherapy unit as we plan for the radiotherapy and palliative care unit,” said Dr Anne Ng’ang’a, the Head of the National Cancer Control Programme in the Ministry of Health.

KRA suspends filing of nil tax returns

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has suspended the filing of nil tax returns on its iTax system citing need for a system reconfiguration. The filing of 2017 tax returns commenced on January 1st and runs up to June 30.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) would like to advise taxpayers who file NIL returns to be patient as our technical team works on reconfiguring the iTax system to facilitate you better,” said KRA in a notice.

Africa advised against hydro power over reliance

African nations have been urged to find alternative means of energy production, do as to stop over relying on hydropower. This comes in the wake of severe drought experienced around the continent, creating an undersupply of water for hydro power plants.

“You need a mix that allows you to mitigate those types of issues,” said George Njenga, GE Power’s regional executive for sub-Saharan Africa at an energy conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday.