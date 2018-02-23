Evening news headlines

News headlines

Fire razes police houses in Nairobi

A big fire has burned down 54 police houses at Central Police Station with reports of explosions. The fire razed for hours causing panic and fear of nearby buildings catching fire. Traffic was also stalled as police tried to make way for firefighters. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Three die in Nairobi-Naivasha road accident

Three members of the same families lost their lives in a crash between the vehicle they were travelling in and a matatu. According to police, the driver of the small vehicle was overtaking recklessly when the crash occurred.

“On reaching at the place of accident he (probox driver) improperly overtook another vehicle and collided head on with an on coming Toyota matatu reg no KCG 132J christened Nyena Sacco,” said police from the Lari Traffic base.

The deceased were taken to Uplands mortuary.

Sh4 billion to be used to fight drought

The government has set aside sh4 billion to fight the biting drought affecting 3.4 million Kenyans. Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa says the government will prioritise Isiolo, Kajiado, Tana River and Garissa Counties as they are the most affected by the drought.

are regions that need the government’s immediate intervention. The drought is at its highest in these areas,” said Wamalwa.

Business highlights

Govt has capacity to repay loans, Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has defended the government on its decision to borrow Sh200 billion Eurobond saying that this is in the best interest of Kenyans.

Speaking at Kieni, Ruto said that the decision to borrow is a well-calculated move meant to spur development in the country.

He said that the Jubilee government is a responsible and prudent government focused on taking the country forward and fulfilling the promises it made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

“We are very clear on what we want with the money we have borrowed and we only borrow when we know we can repay,” said Ruto.

Sonko offers incentives, tax breaks to international investors

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday offered incentives and tax breaks to international investors.

Speaking when opening the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Russia-Africa Food Security Forum held at the Bubble Lounge at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sonko said Nairobi is the best city to invest in.

Sonko was accompanied by Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industries National Chairman Kiprono Kittony and his Agriculture Executive Danvas Makori among other leaders

He told the gathering, which included delegates from UAE, Russia, Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia that Nairobi’s vision is to be a city you can invest, live and work in.

“As investors, my government is committed towards making Nairobi a premier and ideal investment destination,” said Sonko.

Kylie Jenner tweet slumps Snapchat shares

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner wiped $1.3bn (£1bn) off Snap’s stock market value after tweeting that she no longer used its Snapchat messaging app.

Celebrity Kim Kardashian’s half-sister posted: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

Snap’s shares sank after Ms Jenner’s tweet about Snapchat’s re-design to her 24.5 million Twitter followers.

After dropping almost 8%, shares in Snap closed 6% down on Wall Street, and are now back near the $17 price at which the shares were listed when the company floated on the stock market in March of last year.

Snapchat is facing intense competition from Facebook’s Instagram – especially for celebrity users – and Ms Jenner’s attack comes at a time when investors are already worried.

Sports highlights

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool Premier League title win is my dream

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he dreams of winning the Premier League and wants to do “something special” in this season’s Champions League.

The Anfield club can go second in the league by beating West Ham on Saturday and lead Porto 5-0 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Egypt international Salah has scored 22 goals in 26 league games since signing from Roma for £34m last June.

“I came to here to win titles,” the 25-year-old told Football Focus.

Winter Olympics: Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping

A second Russian athlete competing at the Winter Olympics has tested positive for a banned substance.

Nadezhda Sergeeva, 30, is one of 168 Russians allowed to compete as neutrals at the Games despite the country being banned for previous doping offences.

She finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang.

On Thursday, Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal after being found guilty of doping.

The Russian Bobsleigh Federation said Sergeeva had tested positive for “a heart drug” that “was not prescribed” by its medical team.

Rodgers: Celtic lacked bravery & belief at Zenit

Celtic “lacked aggression” in defence and were “too negative” in attack as they exited the Europa League to Zenit St Petersburg, said Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish champions headed to Russia in an optimistic mood after an impressive 1-0 victory in the home leg.

But familiar defensive failings resurfaced as Branislav Ivanovic, Daler Kuzyaev and Aleksandr Kokorin scored in a 3-1 aggregate loss for Rodgers’ side.

“Defensively, we lacked aggression, first half especially,” he said.

“We didn’t close the space quickly enough. We talk about ‘defending forward’ and we just didn’t do that well enough – and, of course, we conceded poor goals.

Ivanovic was left unmarked in the box to powerfully head home a corner after seven minutes to level the last-32 tie.