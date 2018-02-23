Afternoon sports highlights

Arsenal complacent, says Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said his side were complacent as they survived a huge scare against Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK to claim a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners won the first leg 3-0 but one of football’s great shocks looked possible at half-time after the visitors struck two goals in 70 seconds.

Graham Potter’s side, who have risen from Sweden’s fourth tier since 2010, were on top in the first half and led 2-0 thanks to Calum Chambers’ own goal – deflecting in Hosam Aiesh’s shot – and Ken Sema’s clinical strike.

But the Gunners – who named a reasonably strong side only three days before their Carabao Cup final with Manchester City – improved slightly after the break and Sead Kolasinac finished from Hector Bellerin’s cross to relieve the sense of dread inside Emirates Stadium.

“We were not at the races in the first half,” said Wenger, who saw his side booed off at half-time and full-time.

“I think in the second half it was much better and we should have scored a few goals.

Celtic out of Europa

Celtic’s Europa League campaign ended at the first knockout hurdle as the Scottish champions succumbed to Zenit St Petersburg in their round-of-32 tie.

Branislav Ivanovic, given a free header inside the box, powered home a corner after seven minutes to level the tie.

Aleksandr Kokorin missed a great chance before Daler Kuzyaev’s swerving 25-yard shot deceived Dorus de Vries.

Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer had efforts before Kokorin bundled home Ivanovic’s cross.

The visitors created very little on a miserable evening for Brendan Rodgers’ side after the promise of their first-leg performance.

They will now turn their attention to the pursuit of another domestic treble, resuming their Premiership campaign against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Wayne Rooney returned to Everton because he wanted the ‘pressure’

Wayne Rooney chose to return to Everton rather than move to a country such as China because he wanted the “pressure” of being back at his boyhood club.

The former Manchester United striker rejoined the Toffees on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee last summer.

The 32-year-old says he had options to move abroad on a big-money contract.

“That’s not me, I need those goals, I need that pressure. That desire to play would have been lost if I’d chosen that other option,” he told Football Focus.

Speaking to former Everton team-mate Kevin Kilbane, Rooney said he could have decided to see out his career “earning a lot of money”.

But he chose to return to Goodison Park 13 years after leaving the Merseyside club.

“I knew that coming back to Everton was more pressure – that’s what I wanted. I wanted to prove myself again to the Everton fans and to try to help this club move forward and win silverware.

“I think it was the perfect fit for me and hopefully in the next two or three years we can do that.”

Rooney played 559 times for United, scoring 253 goals.