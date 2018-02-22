Sports highlights – February 22, 2018

AFC Leopards exit Confederation Cup

AFC Leopards managed a single away goal conceded to Madagascar’s FOSA Juniors in the first leg as they exited the CAF Confederation Cup despite holding the Madagascar side to a 0-0 draw in the return fixture in Mahajanga on Wednesday. Kenya’s side, popularly known as ‘Ingwe‘, were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg 10 days ago at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and the team will rue that slight defensive lapse that saw Fosa equalise and earn an away goal. FOSA which is making its debut on continental football will now progress to the first round where they will play Mauritian opponents AS Port Louis 2000 who beat Comoros side Ngazi Sport 5-2 on Tuesday.

Sevilla tie 0-0 with Manchester United

David de Gea produced a string of fine saves to help a lacklustre Manchester United hold Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Seville. The early introduction of Paul Pogba, who replaced the injured Ander Herrera, had little influence as Sevilla dominated for large swathes of the opening period, but the hosts were denied time and again by the brilliance of De Gea.

Leganes fall 1-3 to Real Madrid as away team close gap on Barcelona in La Liga

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after coming from behind to beat Leganes 3-1 on Wednesday. Unai Bustinza put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute when he dived at the feet of Theo Hernandez and managed to divert his clearance into the net with his head. But Real, who started with Gareth Bale on the bench, hit back before half-time with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro.