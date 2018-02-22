Newspaper headlines – February 22, 2018

Daily Nation

How Kenya police prevented plot to kill Queen Elizabeth

The Kenyan intelligence service has been hailed in the United Kingdom for thwarting a terror plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II and former Prime Minister David Cameron. Details of the plot emerged on Tuesday during the hearing of a case involving London delivery driver Aweys Shikhey, who was interested in joining terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, a Jihadist movement in Iraq and Syria influenced by the Wahhabi doctrine. During the hearing, Prosecutor Barnaby Jameson told the court that Shikhey was not on the UK intelligence radar until Kenyan authorities encrypted his chat messages on Threema and Telegram with a fellow Somalia national living in Kenya, named Abdirahman Idrissa Hassan, which revealed a discussion of the attacks.

Enemies of development fixed me, says ex-CS Felix Koskei

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei has narrated how “enemies of development” fixed him bringing his short-lived cabinet career to an abrupt end in 2015 barely two years in office. Mr Koskei, who appeared before the Justice and Legal Affairs committee of the National Assembly for vetting as a member to the Judicial Service Commission, told MPs that he was very surprised when his name appeared in the list of shame that President Uhuru Kenyatta presented in parliament in March 2015.

CS Farida Karoney’s land dispute deepens

A dispute between Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney and a family at Kamoiywo in Nandi County deepened with both parties claiming full ownership of the property. Ms Karoney, through her lawyers Kipkosgei Choge and Co Advocates, on Wednesday showed the Nation a title deed for the 16-acre parcel she acquired from a Mr Linus Kogo last November. But Athletics Kenya Youth Development Programmes chairman Barnabas Korir, who is also laying claim to the property, told the Nation that jointly with his brothers, Amos and William, they own part of the land that has already been fenced off by the CS following a court order.

The Standard

Police questioning KDF soldier accused of killing wife

Police are holding a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier accused of killing his wife. The 51-year-old senior sergeant based in Isiolo County is said to have committed the offence at their Kogol home in Rachuonyo at the weekend. County police boss Marius Tum said the soldier was arrested when he took his wife’s body to the county hospital mortuary. The suspect allegedly told mortuary attendants she had committed suicide by ingesting poison.

Past graft cases reincarnate to haunt President Uhuru’s JSC nominees

Past corruption allegations, court cases, and political affiliations came to haunt Judicial Serve Commission nominees yesterday when they appeared before MPs for vetting. Former Kenyatta University vice chancellor Olive Mugenda was tasked to respond to queries over her controversial retirement exit package and alleged refusal to release the institution’s property, including home, official vehicle, and office. The queries were raised in an affidavit filed by the Universities Academic Staff Union secretary general, George Lukoye.

Auditor general queries accuracy of Sh22.5billion Kenya Railways property due to illegal allocations

The Auditor General cannot confirm the accuracy of property and equipment worth Sh22.5 billion booked in the books of Kenya Railways because of illegal allocations of land. Edward Ouko says in his latest report that the parastatal’s financial accounts reflect a balance of Sh27.5 billion in respect of property, plant, and equipment for the year ended June 2016. However, as reported the previous year, various parcels of land have been allocated to private developers by either the Commissioner of Lands or local authorities without the consent of the corporation.

The Star

Millions starve as food crunch bites yet again

Over 3.4 million Kenyans face death from starvation as a result of an acute food shortage that has hit at least 14 counties. The bad news comes barely two months after the government froze the Sh90 maize-flour subsidy programme began at about the same time last year. At least six people have reportedly died in Baringo after weeks of starvation, amid denials by the local administration.

New corridor to help Tana River locals access water points – DP

The government will set up a corridor along the Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme in Tana River to enable residents to access watering points for their livestock, DP William Ruto has said. Some 250,000 acres of the 1.75million acres would be used for the project, he said. Following establishment of the irrigation project, residents have had problems watering their animals. Speaking at his Harambee Annex office in Nairobi, Ruto addressed leaders from Tana River and officials from the ministries of Environment, Wildlife, Lands, Agriculture and Devolution.

ANC sets disciplinary committee to handle rebels

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi did not say NASA leader Raila Odinga betrayed his co-principals when he met Luhya elders at the weekend, the Star has learnt. All he did was explain the events leading to Raila’s swearing-in on January 30 in Uhuru Park and why he did not show up. “I never said Raila betrayed us. I would never use such words,” Mudavadi said. The Star yesterday reported that Mudavadi told the elders Raila tricked his co-principals into missing the oath taking ceremony.

Business Daily

KRA suspends processing of nil income tax returns

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has suspended the processing of nil income tax returns for 2017 on its automated tax payment service iTax, citing the need to “reconfigure” the system. Filing of 2017 tax returns, which started on January 1 this year and runs up to June 30, enters the third month in a week’s time – setting the stage for a possible pile up of fillings that fall in that category. “The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) would like to advise taxpayers who file NIL returns to be patient as our technical team works on reconfiguring the iTax system to facilitate you better,” said KRA in a notice in local dailies.

More calls for State to tame ballooning public debt

The ballooning public debt should be tamed before it puts the economy at the risk of turbulence, a risk consultancy warned on Wednesday, adding its voice to the growing concern over the State’s appetite for foreign loans. Mr Daniel Heal, a senior partner at Control Risks said Kenya must urgently take control of its budget before the downsides of huge loans reverse fortunes of 2018 “which is promising to be the year for the entire East Africa”. “We have started to see the recovery of investor confidence due to the return of political stability in Kenya, as well as the renewed interest in major infrastructure projects both in Kenya and across the region,” said Mr Heal.

Uncertainty clouds push for new education system

A cloud of uncertainty is hanging over the new education curriculum, whose rollout continued to face operational and technical challenges long after the school year began and pupils went on the midterm break. Top among the key challenges facing the system, meant to help the country shift from exam-driven to skills-based learning, is the aura of scepticism among the thousands of teachers charged with the task of implementing it and who seem unclear on what is expected of them. The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has warned that the absence of logical order events in the journey of curriculum reform amounts to courting disaster.