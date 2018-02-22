News headlines

News highlights

Immigration boss defends decision to suspend NASA leaders’ passports

Immigration Principal Secretary nominee Gordon Kihalangwa has said he was justified to suspend passports of top NASA leaders who participated in the controversial mock swearing-in of Raila Odinga last month. Kihalangwa, who spoke during vetting by MPs Wednesday said passports are government property hence the justification for the suspension. “A passport is a government property and it can be recalled either for the purpose of investigation or certain clarity that is even written in the passport itself. An individual actually holds it on behalf of the government,” said Kihalangwa.

TSC transfers teachers from Wajir following al Shabaab killings

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred non-local teachers from Wajir after three of their colleagues were killed by al Shabaab militants last week. The commission said the affected teachers have 14 days to notify the education director of the county they are transferring to. The Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers have been calling on the government to withdraw all teachers from terror-prone counties in North Eastern following the killing on Friday.

Malindi court nullifies election of Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama’s election has been nullified by a A Malindi court . The court found that the election was marred by massive irregularities. Justice Weldon Korir, who made the ruling, ordered the IEBC and Muthama to pay Sh3 million in costs. The petition was filed by ODM candidate Rishad Amana. Muthama of Maendeleo Chap Chap was declared the winner in the August election after garnering 11,090 votes against the petitioner who got 10,950.

Business highlights

Kisumu County passes law compelling retailers to give free packing bags

Kisumu’s County Assembly has passed a motion that will now require Supermarkets and other shopping outlets to give free packaging bags to customers. The Assembly’s Chief Whip Gard Olima, who moved the motion, says the resolution seeks to cushion customers from incurring additional expenses. “All the supermarkets have now abdicated their role and responsibility of packing shopping items forcing customers to buy or recycle shopping bags. This has come at an additional cost for the customers,” said Olima. Majority of MCAs supported the motion while a minority opposed it claiming that supermarkets are being targeted unfairly.

Centum international school begins accepting applications

Centum Investments first international school is now accepting applications ahead for its opening in September 2018. The firm which has partnered with Sabis Education Network says the school will provide students with a top-quality education that prepares them to meet the challenges of a changing world. Sabis is headquartered in Beirut with a network of schools in 16 countries including the US, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates with a total of 70,000 learners. Africa Crest Education (ACE) Chairman Carl Bistany says the Sh2 billion school in Runda will heavily impact students with technology.

Unga Group announces proposed acquisition by Seaboard for all 46.15% of shares

Milling company, Unga Group has announced a proposed acquisition by shipping firm, Seaboard for all 46.15% of shares of Unga not already held by Seaboard and Victus. The terms of proposed take-over are that each Unga shareholder will be offered Ksh40 for each ordinary share. If the offer is declared unconditional, Seaboard intends to propose that the shares of Unga be de-listed from the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Investment company, Victus, which currently holds a 50.93% majority stake in Unga, has irrevocably undertaken to support the take-over offer.

Sports highlights

AFC Leopards exit Confederation Cup

AFC Leopards managed a single away goal conceded to Madagascar’s FOSA Juniors in the first leg as they exited the CAF Confederation Cup despite holding the Madagascar side to a 0-0 draw in the return fixture in Mahajanga on Wednesday. Kenya’s side, popularly known as ‘Ingwe‘, were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg 10 days ago at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and the team will rue that slight defensive lapse that saw Fosa equalise and earn an away goal. FOSA which is making its debut on continental football will now progress to the first round where they will play Mauritian opponents AS Port Louis 2000 who beat Comoros side Ngazi Sport 5-2 on Tuesday.

Sevilla tie 0-0 with Manchester United

David de Gea produced a string of fine saves to help a lacklustre Manchester United hold Sevilla to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Seville. The early introduction of Paul Pogba, who replaced the injured Ander Herrera, had little influence as Sevilla dominated for large swathes of the opening period, but the hosts were denied time and again by the brilliance of De Gea.

Leganes fall 1-3 to Real Madrid as away team close gap on Barcelona in La Liga

Real Madrid moved up to third in La Liga after coming from behind to beat Leganes 3-1 on Wednesday. Unai Bustinza put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute when he dived at the feet of Theo Hernandez and managed to divert his clearance into the net with his head. But Real, who started with Gareth Bale on the bench, hit back before half-time with goals from Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro.