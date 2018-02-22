MP wants hawkers reinstated back to the city

MP wants hawkers reinstated back to the city
February 22, 2018 38 Views

Starehe MP Charles Njagua has opposed the forceful eviction of hawkers from the city saying it’s against the basic human rights.

An agitated Njagua now wants the dealers reinstated back to the Central Business District (CBD) before any dialogue is held.

Further, he wants the city askaris barred from interfering, harassing, intimidating, unlawfully arresting or confiscating the hawkers’ goods or items.

“We want them (hawkers) returned to the city before can have consultation on where we will relocate them, as it is currently, livelihoods is being lost,” Njagua told a press conference at Parliament.

“The eviction should be done in orderly manner,” he added.

The MP wants the Nairobi county government and the national government to consult the hawkers’ leadership to find an amicable solution.

He, however, requested the venders operating from the City Centre to move to designated places within the city to avoid confrontation with authorities.

Njagua, who is also a celebrated musician, regretted that, if the hawkers are evicted without structured manner, crime may rise in Nairobi

 “When a person is sick he/she is taken to the hospital, when a person is mad he is taken to Mathari hospital. As an MP I don’t want to be seen fighting with the county government. I just want things to be done in an orderly and structured manner,” Mr Njagua said.

“Let the hawkers present their leaders we talk to them on this issue. We need a clean and decongested city,” he noted.

Previous MP makes bid to have cancer declared a national disaster
Tags Charles NjaguaHawkersJaguar KenyaNairobi HawkersStarehe
Category LatestMainNewsPolitics

You might also like

News 0 Comments

Newspapers Summaries

Daily Nation Deported drug lord arrested in Nairobi: A notorious international Nigerian drug kingpin who has been arrested twice in Kenya and deported twice without facing charges, has been re-arrested

Latest 0 Comments

Business News Highlights

CFC Stanbic Bank rolls out Yuan trading to facilitate trade between Kenya and China Financial services provider CfC Stanbic Bank has become the first lender in the country to avail

Business 0 Comments

Coffee farmers to benefit from Sh2.4 billion support from State to offset debts

Coffee farmers across the country are set to receive their dues as the government allocates Sh2.4 billion to the sector in the 2016/17 year in a bid to cover debts

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply