MP makes bid to have cancer declared a national disaster

Cancer may soon be declared a national disaster if Parliament approves a motion tabled by Laikipia Women representative Catherine Waruguru on Wednesday.

In her motion, Ms Waruguru wants – among other issues – the government to declare cancer a national disaster and establish a cancer fund to cater for its treatment and care.

“…deeply concerned that cancer is the third highest cause morbidity in Kenya after infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases in the country urge the government to declare cancer a national disaster and establish a cancer fund to cater for its treatment and care,” Ms Waruguru said in a motion to the house.

While persuading MPs to the support her motion, the lawmaker said cancer needs more interventions as it causes more deaths globally than HIV, TB and malaria combined.

The MP argued, the state creates a cancer fund, it go a long way to at least cure 30 percent of cancers which are treatable once detected in early stages.

Further, she said the fund would be used in establishing a cancer treatment centre in all the 47 counties and provide cancer patients with adequate symptom management and care.

The legislator maintained cancer required effective treatment and availability of specialists, chemotherapy services, essential drugs for pain management and adequate infrastructure in treatment and avoidance referral and delays in treatment administration.

“There is need for clear policies concerning terminal pain management, financial and human resources support and palliative care for cancer patients,” she stated.

The motion is set to come up for debate in the National Assembly of Tuesday, February 27.

Efforts to curb increasing cases of cancer have proven futile, with an estimates number of 39,000 new cases of Cancer recorded each year in Kenya with more than 27,000 deaths per year.

Currently, 60 percent of Kenyans affected by Cancer are younger than 70 years old.

In 2012, Parliament passed the National Cancer Control and Prevention Act, to set in motion the creation of a National Cancer Institute (NCI) which was meant to be an independent centre for research, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.